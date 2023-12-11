What year did Gene Wilder die, and how old was he?

Its been years now since Gene Wilder died, but his loss still lingers for the treasured actor’s many fans.

Wilder was a classic icon of the screen, starring in dozens of definitive releases across the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s — even into the ’90s. Hell, a few 2000s releases boast a cameo from the original Willy Wonka, who was elevating films and television shows like The Producers, Bonnie and Clyde, Death of a Salesman, and Blazing Saddles for decades before most of us were even born.

A few of Wilder’s roles stand out more than any others, and aid the late actor in maintaining his status as a Hollywood favorite. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is an easy pick for most Millennials’ top Wilder performance, but that’s only until the likes of Young Frankenstein, Silver Streak, and The Woman in Red are considered.

The man takes the term “icon” to a whole new level, and his library of work continues to represent some of the funniest, quirkiest, most sardonic releases in the history of cinema. He’d largely left Hollywood in the rear-view by the time he passed, but that didn’t make his loss any more impactful to the star’s multitude of fans.

When did Gene Wilder die?

Photo by George Rose/Getty Images

Wilder passed away on Aug. 29, 2016, after three years of grappling with Alzheimer’s disease. It was the disease that ultimately took his life, following complications, but few fans were aware of his diagnosis at the time of his death. Wilder was private in his war with Alzheimer’s, reportedly in part because he wanted to avoid saddening the fans that grew up on his work. Following his death, Wilder’s nephew, Jordan Walker-Pearlman, told NPR that Wilder kept his fight secret because “he simply couldn’t bear the idea of one less smile in the world.”

How old was Gene Wilder when he died?

Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage

When complications from Alzheimer’s disease took him from the world, Wilder was 83 years old. According to his family, he took his last breaths while listening to one of his favorite songs: Ella Fitzgerald’s version of “Over the Rainbow.”

Wilder’s death was felt far and wide, in the wake of its announcement. A number of Wilder’s old collaborators, friends, and co-stars spoke out after learning of his loss, and each of them had nothing but praise for the wholesome star. Even after his death, Wilder’s penchant for joy follows him — it is carried on in the loving stories his friends and family share, and in the library of wonderful releases that will carry on his legacy for decades to come.