When and where was Taylor Swift born?

It all comes back to the Kansas City Chiefs. She's Taylor Swift, everything is connected.

Taylor Swift has been out and about more than usual lately promoting her new concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, her upcoming album 1989 (Taylor’s Version), or stepping out at football games rooting for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, a move which many people speculate could be a P.R. stunt or a tactic from the Chiefs’ Superbowl rival, The Eagles.

OUR girl Taylor has officially started her undercover mission.



📝 https://t.co/x6z6uD7YJ6 — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) September 24, 2023

As many fans know, Swift was born in West Reading, Pennsylvania on Dec. 13, 1989, hence the album title. Because of this, she’s said on several occasions that she grew up as a huge Eagles fan. So much so, that she wrote a lyric about them in one of her songs “Gold Rush” where she sings “With my Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door,” a line that she confirmed was about the football team and not the band.

That particular line isn’t the only Pennsylvania reference that Taylor Swift has made in her music. In fact, her song “Christmas Tree Farm” refers to the farm that she grew up on before she moved to Nashville at 14 to pursue her country music career. Although she’s hopped around between Pennsylvania, Nashville, New York City, Rhode Island, and Los Angeles, her NFL loyalty has always been with the Eagles. Until now.

This is why many fans think her sudden love for the Kansas City Chiefs and relationship with Travis Kelce, while adorable, is in large part a way to draw attention to herself, her hometown, and her upcoming film, tour dates, and album.

At the first game that Taylor Siwft attended, Kelce wore a denim set that turned out to be called the 1989 painting set. It coincides perfectly with Taylor Swift’s birth year, color scheme, and upcoming album release. Coincidence? Maybe not.

Despite rumors that the relationship is just a publicity stunt, fans are more than happy to tune in as Taylor attends games and cheers on Kelce. The real question in the air is whether or not she’ll still be a Chiefs fan when they inevitably play the Eagles. She may just have to pull a Donna Kelce, whose sons Travis and Jason Kelce play on the opposing teams and rep a split jersey.

With the amount that NFL programming has been zooming in on Tyalor at the games, Swifties, Chiefs, fans, and Eagles fans alike will likely know once and for all where her loyalty lies. And if it is all for show, Swifties can be consoled by the fact that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) can be the official coping mechanism of a Kelce-Swift breakup on October 27.