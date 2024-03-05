When did Meghan Markle meet Prince Harry?

It’s hard to think of any particular celebrity couple that has made quite as many waves in the 21st century as much as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have.

To any onlooker who doesn’t really follow along with the comings and goings of the Royal Family — especially in regards to recent rumblings of a possible divorce for Prince Harry, or the strange mystery surrounding Kate Middleton right now — Harry and Meghan are really just a cute couple. So as much as those divorce rumors might cause a fair amount of folks to panic, the good news is that the rumor is nothing short of just that. Divorce rumors aside, there’s absolutely no denying that interest in the beloved couple continues to increase with each new headline.

It seems we’re hitting yet another peak in the never-ending and highly publicized Harry and Meghan story with the recent release of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare. The Duke of Sussex has been doing the media rounds and offering up lengthy interviews to give a further glimpse into how his and Meghan’s lives changed when they went public, and it’s clear that recent issues within the Royal Family have catapulted Britain’s number one bloodline back into national chatter.

How did Prince Harry meet Meghan Markle?

Photo via Chris Jackson / Getty Images

In the Harry & Meghan docuseries, it is revealed that Prince Harry had no prior knowledge of Meghan Markle’s existence, or her tenure on Suits — that is, until he happened upon a mutual friend’s Instagram post in which he first saw her, leading Harry to personally reach out to the friend to see if there was any chance they could set him up with Meghan. This mutual friend, according to E! News, was Violet von Westenholz, Harry’s childhood friend.

Whether it be Westenholz or somebody else, they relayed Harry’s interest to Meghan, who agreed to meet the Duke of Sussex for drinks. The pair exchanged numbers and organized to meet, to which Harry turned up late. Regardless, they hit it off, and the rest, as they say, is history.