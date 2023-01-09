Prince Harry says neither he nor Meghan Markle accused the Royal Family of racism

While Prince Harry’s press rounds ahead of the release of his memoir Spare have certainly shined various negative lights on the royal family, he has also been leaping to its defense where he deems it necessary to do so.

In his tell-all 90-minute interview with Tom Bradby on ITV, Prince Harry offered a little more context around the incident that he and Meghan Markle detailed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, involving concern being raised by the royals about how dark Archie’s skin will be when he is born.

Photo via CHRIS JACKSON/GETTY IMAGES

Referencing the Oprah interview, Bradby tangentially stated that he and Markle called the royals racists. Harry denied the fact, and threw the onus on the British press, saying that Meghan never explicitly called the royal family racist. Instead, he described the incident as a matter of unconscious bias, and explained how he differentiates the two:

“Once it’s been acknowledged or pointed out to you as an individual, otherwise an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you, therefore, have an opportunity to learn and grow from that… otherwise, unconscious bias then moves into the category of racism”

There’s sure to be plenty more revelations to come from Prince Harry both leading up to and after the release of his memoir, Spare, which releases on Jan. 10, 2023. One matter that he addressed during the same ITV interview earlier today was Jeremy Clarkson’s incendiary remarks towards Meghan Markle in The Sun.