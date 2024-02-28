Since the early days of their relationship, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have suffered intense scrutiny and criticism as they’ve attempted to navigate the obstacles placed in front of them.

Even in the face of adversity, the now-married couple has thrived in their ever-present love for each other — which even included nabbing a global hit docuseries on Netflix and a high-profile interview with Oprah Winfrey. Despite their achievements, however, it’s worth assuming that the couple has gone through as many struggles as most married couples tend to do. While it’s clear that their love for each other is as strong as it’s ever been, like any other sought-after couple in Hollywood or British Royalty, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven’t been able to escape a fair share of rumors and speculation — much of which has insinuated that they’re heading toward divorce.

Considering how widely popular and influential the dynamic duo is and how often their names are featured in major headlines, it makes perfect sense why folks continue to ask question the future of their relationship. What do we know about their current relationship status?

Is Prince Harry going to divorce Meghan Markle?

Photo via Netflix

At the time of this writing, there’s no concrete information or credible source to suggest that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting a divorce, or even thinking about the concept of a divorce at this juncture. Despite a Netflix deal worth millions being on rocky ground and issues with Harry’s royal duties, the couple appears to still be going strong and happily dedicated to one another.

Until a credible source reports that their marriage is heading south and the public eye gets a hint that something fishy is afoot, there’s no reason to assume that Harry and Meghan are feeling anything but married bliss ⏤ even if Harry’s security protection situation isn’t quite on the same secure footing.