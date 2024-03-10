When did Vanessa Hudgens get married?

The Oscars 2024 is finally here! But when the paparazzi crowded its red carpet in hopes of capturing the best and worst of celebrity fashion, no one expected Vanessa Hudgens to walk in like the queen she is, and that too while flaunting a very visible baby bump.

You see, Hudgens’ relationship with Austin Butler was one that was always in the eye of the media, thanks in part to their public displays of affection. Sadly, after the seemingly perfect couple broke up, the actress found forever love in professional baseball player Cole Tucker. But just like her pregnancy was merely rumors before she officially debuted it, her new relationship and the new heights it managed to reach were never really flaunted by the High School Musical actress, which means there are people out there wondering when Hudgens got married in the first place.

Who is Vanessa Hudgens married to?

Well, calm down, the wedding wasn’t as hush-hush as you think it was, and no need to start guessing who is her husband (I meant it when I said “forever” above). She and Tucker got married on Dec. 2, 2023, in Tulum, Mexico. The wedding took place at the Azulik City of Arts, since Hudgens’ heart was set on a nature-centric venue.

Jay Shetty, the famous British author and relationship expert, officiated their wedding — it couldn’t be more fitting since it was during his Zoom meditation classes that the couple came to know each other.

Vanessa Hudgens has arrived to the #Oscars+ one pic.twitter.com/KQlqdaFV6t — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 10, 2024

The revelation about Hudgens’ pregnancy comes just days after she slammed “so rude” and “disrespectful” speculations about her being pregnant that arose back in October 2023 when she posted pictures from her bachelorette party.