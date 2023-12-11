When is Chris Evans’ birthday and how old is he?

The actor is aging like a super-soldier trapped in a block of ice. Here's how old Chris Evans currently is.

Chris Evans is without a doubt one of the Hollywood fan-favorites of our time.

With such an impressive résumé, one might think that Evans is much older than he seems; where else would he get all that time to build up his portfolio? In actuality, the Gray Man star looks a fair bit younger than he really is.

How old is Chris Evans?

Image via IMDB

Evans is currently 42 years of age, making him particularly old in dog years, but quite the youngster in tortoise years. His birthday is on June 13, 1981. Is it really any surprise that the man who encapsulated the spirit of Captain America, one of fiction’s most respectable leaders, is a Gemini?

We’re not sure what Evans might want for his birthday, but we’re hoping he receives a late gift in the form of Red One, his next film, being a good movie; after the likes of Lightyear and Ghosted, Evans is in need of the win.

As for whether that might happen, Dwayne Johnson’s presence in the co-lead role isn’t the greatest omen, but the Christmas action film also has J.K. Simmons playing Santa Claus, so there could be hope yet.