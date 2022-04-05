Paul Rudd is one of America’s favorite celebrities, and for good reason.

The Anchorman actor is beloved as much for his charming and affable personality as for his range of spectacular roles. He stands alongside fellow unproblematic kings like Keanu Reeves and John Krasinski as one of the country’s most cherished actors. He is utterly delightful, according to pretty much everyone on the planet.

He’s also comfortably in his ’50s, a fact that may surprise a number of his fans. The actor looks absolutely incredible for his age, which has led many to think that he’s far younger than he actually is.

How old is Paul Rudd?

Paul Rudd is sitting comfortably at 52 years old — for the moment, at least. His birthday is fast approaching, leading the actor ever closer to 53. His age hardly shows in the majority of Rudd’s releases, which include next year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and last year’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

When is Paul Rudd’s birthday?

Rudd is set to celebrate his 53rd birthday on April 6, 2022. The award-winning actor might even take a break from his busy schedule to celebrate his big day with his wife, Julie Yaeger, and their two children, Jack and Darby.

While many might assume that Rudd is as busy as his fellow Marvel compatriots, the only major project on the docket for him is the highly-anticipated third entry in the Ant-Man franchise, which is expected to arrive in theaters July 28, 2023. Only time will tell how much longer Rudd remains a fixture of the MCU, but given that he was instrumental in orchestrating the time heist in Avengers: Endgame, we’d put money on the fact that he’s here to stay.

In the meantime, Happy Birthday, Paul Rudd!