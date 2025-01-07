‘When we say Timeless Beauty’: Jennifer Lopez switches from gentle spring flower to full-on winter glam to kick off awards season

Jennifer Lopez doesn’t just sit around and dwell — she’s always out and about or working on a new project. 2025 kicked off on the right foot for the superstar, as she received an important award, and continued her impeccable fashion streak.

After dazzling in a sweet lavender dress that screams spring season, JLo went back to being the queen of winter with a cozy yet chic old Hollywood look.

With awards season underway, Lopez is off to an exciting start of 2025. On Jan. 4, the actress attended the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival and was part of Variety‘s Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch brunch, where she received the Legend & Groundbreaker award.

The award was presented by none other than her former Maid in Manhattan co-star, Ralph Fiennes, giving us the reunion we didn’t know we needed. Although Lopez didn’t walk the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, that same day she completely switched the vibe for a winter one and was ready to serve again.

Jennifer Lopez went from spring dream to winter queen in just a few hours — can you say “range?”

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

At the brunch, Lopez dressed appropriately in a lavender mini halter dress covered by a flowy see-through layer with a high neck falling down the sides, which left just enough of a leggy display. She accessorized with open-toe sheer Gianvito Ross Elle shoes, a Plum Plexi Tyler Ellis clutch, and Mateo frame earrings.

The actress kept her straight hair pulled back in a sleek half-up, half-down updo and opted for light, blush pink makeup. The look was nice and fresh and maybe a little tease of what to expect from her for the upcoming spring season.

At the event, she was honored by Variety for her role in the biopic Unstoppable, in which she plays Anthony Robles’ mother, Judy.

Later that evening, she was ready to glam up again for the Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios party. As the event was the perfect place to shine, she didn’t let the opportunity slide and slipped into a white outfit that further certified her status as Queen of Winter.

Lopez slipped into a Silvia Tcherassi white satin gown that fell down to the floor with a big floral appliqué in the middle. She paired the outfit with a white Chanel flap bag, a white Adrienne Landau fur coat, Christian Dior earrings, and let her hair down in a sleek blowout for the ultimate Old Hollywood effect.

She kept the same naked shoes she wore for the brunch, the Gianvito Rossie Elle mules. Both looks had the touch of stylist duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, with whom Lopez has been collaborating for a long time.

Her fans were in love with both outfits, but the second one was the biggest hit of the two. The timeless glam was everything, and everyone noticed that.

“I thought this was a throwback. giving classic jlo,” wrote a fan. Another added, “When we say Timeless Beauty,” with another calling her the “queen of glow.”

Lopez has been working tirelessly to promote Unstoppable, a film that is produced by her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s production company. She received positive reviews for her performance, which proved to be one of the highlights of her 2024. Judging by her new award and her stunning fashion, 2025 is ready to treat JLo like the queen she is.

