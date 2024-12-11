‘Truly unstoppable’: Jennifer Lopez switches glitter for a cheeky oversized ensemble that sends fans into a frenzy

Jennifer Lopez is a masterclass of daring styles. Throughout her three-decade career, JLo has never avoided showing off some skin or putting on bold dresses, and she proved once more that age is just a number as she stole the spotlight for another press event for her latest film, Unstoppable.

The superstar is gaining buzz for her latest performance in the biopic about champion wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg. Lopez plays July Robles, Anthony’s mother and the film also stars Jharrel Jerome as the lead character, Don Cheadle, and Bobby Cannavale.

The biopic also has Matt Damon and Lopez’s future ex-husband Ben Affleck as executive producers, and premiered to critical acclaim at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. It had a limited release on Dec. 6, which is why Lopez was saving her best outfits to promote it, as the film will head to Prime Video on January 16.

Jennifer Lopez’s risky fashion sense is unstoppable

For a press day for her recent release, Jennifer Lopez slipped into another cheeky outfit. The 55-year-old singer and actress shared a series of pics on her Instagram account from her latest events to promote the film, revealing a very short outfit.

Continuing her unbelievable fashion streak alongside her team Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, JLo’s monochrome look consisted of a ruffled Chloe jumpsuit straight off the SS25 runway that made it look like she might be joining the no-pants trend as the mini ensemble stopped in waves around her waist and barely covered her famous derrière.

The voluminous outfit showcased her toned legs and slim figure, highlighted by the Christian Louboutin pumps in the same shade. “Press Day for… UNSTOPPABLE | adjective

unable to be stopped, – An unstoppable force,” Lopez captioned the series of pictures as she posed for the camera. She kept her signature loose waves down around her face with bold eye makeup and a brown lip, accessorizing with big jewelry including hoop silver earrings and a massive ring.

“One thing about JLO, no matter what she is going to look stunning,” fans wrote online. “The nude So Kate’s were the cherry on top,” noted another about her sleek choice of footwear. “Her style team DOES NOT MISS,” highlighted another, considering all her amazing looks while promoting the movie.

“JLo is unstoppable — looking absolutely flawless,” wrote her makeup artist Scott Barnes, as her beauty brand, JLo Beauty, called her “truly unstoppable,” a sentiment others echoed in her comments.

The brand has been a constant companion in 2024 for Jennifer Lopez, especially when it involved waves of ruffles. She previously turned heads at the Atlas premiere in Mexico this past May in a white Chloe chiffon plunging dress with serious leg exposure from the FW 2024 collection. For another special screening of Unstoppable in November, Lopez opted for boho chic with another layered Chloe dress, this time nude, similar to the one she wore for the Toronto International Film Festival red carpet.

2024 was a difficult year for Lopez. Not only did she file for divorce from Ben Affleck, whom she called the love of her life, but her music career flopped when her fans didn’t crowd to buy tickets for her This Is Me… Live tour, which consisted of 30 shows. She later renamed it her Greatest Hits tour but eventually called it off to spend more time with her family. That didn’t work too well for her relationship but, when it comes to her relationship with her twins, Emme and Max, as well as her fashion sense, JLo simply can’t miss.

