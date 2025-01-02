Jennifer Lopez rings in 2025 by holding onto the past as she recreates iconic music video — and hints she still holds a torch for Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck deliver the drama we so desperately crave. They were engaged at the beginning of the 2000s and made us believe in love again when they reunited over two decades later. Unfortunately, 2024 taught us that it didn’t last again and, as Lopez rang in 2025 Affleck-less, she also shared a video that teased she might still hold a torch for the actor.

Lopez and Affleck, affectionately nicknamed Bennifer, have been through a lot in their two attempts at happiness. Unfortunately, in May 2024, rumors started that the two might call it quits. In the summer that followed, the couple were spotted on different coasts while they attended to their commitments. After failing to celebrate the second anniversary of their Las Vegas wedding, Lopez officially filed for divorce in August, on the anniversary of their second wedding, where they said their vows in front of friends and family.

Since their separation, the two have remained on good terms. During their short-lived relationship, Lopez and Affleck balanced their blended family, which features Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, and Affleck’s three children Violet, Fin, and Samuel. The connection between the children is still strong, and Bennifer continues to be civil for their children.

JLo’s 2025 video is a throwback to happy times with Ben Affleck

On Jan. 1, like many other artists, Jennifer Lopez marked the new year with a post on social media. Her short reel is a reimagining of the music video for the hit song “Waiting for Tonight,” which she released in 1999. In the video, which anticipates the change to a new millennium, Lopez dances in a top and underwear surrounded by green leaves. In the video she posted to celebrate 2025, she recreates the video as she dances with palm leaves in a green dress.

The reel is thematic and appropriate for the occasion. However, we can’t help but notice that it’s not a recent video of the superstar but one from happier times.

Lopez wore this iconic dress on Oct. 28, 2023, when she attended Australian model and actress Pia Miller’s 40th birthday party. Ben Affleck was there with her. For the event, Lopez opted for her usual glam and wore a Tom Ford asymmetric ruffled satin gown covered in sequins, with a plunging neckline. She accessorized with Tom Ford sandals in the same shade and accessorized with a gold Cult Gaia Caldera clutch.

During their happy times when she wore this dress, Lopez flaunted it on social media with the caption “Date Night.” Affleck wasn’t in the photos, though, but she was shining.

At the same time, her message might not mean anything. Lopez loves green and calls it her favorite and lucky color, although she usually gatekeeps it for special occasions. She often opts for natural hues, white, or black, so the video from that particular outing proved perfect for her 2025 celebration. However, it wasn’t even a throwback to what happened in 2024, which might hint that she is still hoping a reconciliation might be in the cards.

Looking back, green was also the iconic dress she wore at the Grammy’s. The iconic Versace silk chiffon gown with a tropical vibe and bamboo pattern, as well as low neckline and leggy display, was allegedly the reason why Google Images was created, as people rushed online the next day to search for pictures of her outfit. Almost two decades later, in 2019, she recreated the look with an updated version of the iconic dress. Any footage of her in that dress would’ve been even more on theme with her “Waiting for Tonight” music video, yet Lopez, always the hopeless romantic, opted for the one with a sentimental meaning, and anyone who has ever gone through a rough breakup can relate to that.

