Meghan Markle rumored to be begging Kate Middleton for forgiveness after realizing she’s made ‘a major mistake’

Sources are claiming that “worried” Meghan Markle has made a surprising move by making secret phone calls to Kate Middleton in an attempt to get back into the Royal Family’s good books.

The Duchess of Sussex is not enjoying her life among the commoners, and it’s not difficult to understand why. Markle and Harry have been the subject of a lot of public castigation ever since they decided to step away from royal duties, (and even for a while beforehand). No matter what they do, it seems nearly impossible for them to fix their reputation. On top of that, their Spotify deal fell through, their Netflix shows are being ridiculed, Meghan’s lifestyle brand was D.O.A upon launch, and it’s looking like it’ll be the same story for her upcoming re-launch.

The Sussexes have only one place to turn for help

After years of burning their bridges it seems like Harry and Meghan’s dream life has turned into a living nightmare. Well-placed insiders leaked to RadarOnline that Meghan has realized her mistake, and has begged Kate to try and broker a relationship between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family.

The insider claims that Meghan wants the blessing of Buckingham Palace, although it’s not exactly clear if she’s angling for a full-on return to royal life or not.

Other sources dispute the idea that Meghan is only contacting the Royal Family as a last resort after her other endeavors failed. Apparently, she is worried about Harry, as she’s seen how the distance from his family has negatively affected him, especially during Charles’ cancer diagnosis – who knows how long the king has left? On top of that, his emotional distance from William has also impacted him deeply. So it seems Meghan could be coming from a place of concern for her husband rather than self-preservation.

Could the relationship be fixed?

Whether it’s even possible to mend the relationship at this point is another question altogether. Both Prince William and King Charles have indicated that they no longer want anything to do with Harry or his wife. William is also known for his temper, which is probably why the sources are claiming that Meghan is speaking to Kate instead.

“Kate knows how to deal with her husband’s fiery temper, and her father-in-law, the king, has a soft spot for her. Many believe Harry and Meghan have burned too many bridges. But if anyone can save them, it’s Kate – and Meghan knows it.”

Recent reports have indicated that Kate is pushing her husband to mend the rift between him and his brother, so it seems like she would be the best royal to speak to if Meghan really did want to return to the firm. However, William is a “stickler for loyalty,” so if the Sussexes were to try and make a comeback, they would have their work cut out for them trying to prove themselves to him.

