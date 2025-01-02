Mariah Carey is ready to wrap the season with a busty sparkly dress and a detail that has everyone begging her to keep

The official Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, has made a full comeback during the holidays — in the charts, social media, and more. As we’ve entered a brand-new year, it’s time for her to place her crown back into storage for next year and focus on different projects.

Recommended Videos

The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hitmaker has fully embraced the holiday spirit, which comes with a big paycheck every year. The singer reportedly collects around $3 million from royalties every holiday season for her hit, per Parade.

This year, Carey kicked off the celebrations right after Halloween, with an Addams Family-themed video before proclaiming that “it’s time,” officially allowing everyone to become festive. She continued the cheer with a series of holiday themed outfits, including bright red sparkly dresses, winter white gowns, and Mrs. Claus jumpsuits, and finished it all in style for New Year’s Eve.

Mariah Carey’s busty New Year’s Eve look features the comeback of her natural curls

Even outside the holiday season, Mariah Carey is not a stranger to the glimmer and sparkle, which works for official events all around the year. However, she made it special on New Year’s Eve. The “We Belong Together” star shared a series of posts to celebrate the arrival of 2025, where she flaunted the plunging nude dress of choice, as well as her natural curls.

The short crystal-embellished dress was perfect to highlight her figure and every curve. The gown comes from Stella McCartney, and it was the best choice for the event, as the singer paired it with a silver chain necklace and bracelet, a nude shiny lip, and intense smokey eyes. As for her hair, she kept it natural, going back to her curly days.

At the beginning of her career, Carey used to keep her hair natural with curls but, as she rose to fame, opted for looser curls, straight hair, and bombshell blowouts. In her latest two posts, including a different tree picture where she put on a Fendi viscose dress, a fluffy oversized snow-like coat, and a pair of beige Louis Vuitton boots, she kept her hair down with natural curls, making her look even more youthful.

Her loyal fandom, called the “Lambs,” was majorly thankful for this change and begged her to keep it like this. “Please keep the curls,” wrote an impressed follower. “Taking it back to the 90s I see with the curly hair,” wrote a fan. They even have a nickname for it: Curlyriah. “CurlyRIAH will always have a place in my heart,” wrote another.

A different fan weighed in that the music icon might be going back to basics and that her new hair is a teaser of what’s to come. “The curls are a sign! She is giving us signature Mariah for her next album!”

The youthful appearance might come from the curls, but also her new rumored relationship. The music icon has been recently spotted holding hands with producer and rapper Anderson Paak in Aspen. According to TMZ, the two had dinner, and he had his arm around her waist.

Carey was in Aspen with her 13-year-old twins, Monroe and Morrocan, with whom she enjoyed the holidays. Her yet-unconfirmed relationship with Anderson might be too early to be official because she didn’t share whether they rang in the new year together.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy