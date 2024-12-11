‘OMG girl’: Mariah Carey shows us what Christmas should look like with her classic red and white jumpsuit

Mariah Carey is the undisputed queen of Christmas, and we expect her to shine every festive season. This year has been extra special for fans because the “Sleigh Ride” singer has embarked on a 20-stop Christmas Time tour around the United States to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her album Merry Christmas (released in 1994).

Unsurprisingly, her holiday-themed wardrobe has proven to be a hit! The songstress has stunned in several looks throughout the tour, including an angelic white gown, a Nutcracker-inspired glittery red and gold bodysuit, and a sparkly red mini dress complete with snowflake details. But what show would be complete without her iconic red and white Christmas jumpsuit? Carey posted photos of her outfit on Instagram, where she has 13.9 million followers, and showed off her look, perfectly accentuating her curves. To complete the outfit, she wore an oversized black belt to bring home those Santa Claus vibes.

In her caption, she generated excitement for the last few performances on her tour, before she wraps up and enjoys some much-needed rest. “Christmastime Tour… only 5 shows left! It’s been such a joy celebrating the holidays with you all,” the caption reads. The tour started on Nov. 6 and will end with a final performance in Brooklyn, New York, on Dec. 17.

Mariah Carey’s fans react to her iconic white and red jumpsuit

Carey’s jumpsuit is iconic and was first worn to promote her 1994 track “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” It is simple yet brilliant, and fans have shared their thoughts in the comment section. “Omg girl I have that same outfit!!” a fan wrote. “Mrs Claus,” another shared. Other reactions include “Gorgeous dahling,” “OMG girl,” The queen of the Yuletide season,” and “Love all of the outfits of Mariah so much.”

Just last week, Carey shared a photo of the original jumpsuit from 30 years earlier to inform fans that she is releasing a digital edition of her Merry Christmas album. “I’m so grateful to all my fans who spent many of their Christmases with these songs,” she wrote in the caption. “The album is available now with a new remastering of my 1994 concert at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine.”

This is not the first time Mariah Carey has wowed us with her holiday wardrobe. How she celebrates Christmas has become a hot topic as fans are always curious to know more about her celebrations and traditions. This is something she has been open about discussing in the past. In a video interview with GQ in 2019, she revealed that she enjoys traveling to Aspen, Colorado, with her twins, and focuses on making food and binging Christmas movies.

“I watch them all. I’m literally like a little kid at Christmas, probably more than, like, the kids I’m around,” she said of watching Christmas classics. “Like, worse than my own kids.” Among her many skills is her hidden talent for cooking the most incredible holiday foods. “People don’t believe that I cook, by the way. They think I’m lying,” she said.

“It’s relaxing for me, because I’m not thinking about business. I’m not thinking about anything else.” The best thing about these meals is they are from the heart. “You gotta cook with love. If you don’t cook with love, it’s not gonna taste good,” she confessed.

