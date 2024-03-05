Where does Joey Graziadei from ‘The Bachelor’ live?

Episode 8 of The Bachelor saw Joey Graziadei hit hometowns all across America and Canada with his final four women: Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Rachel Nance, and Maria Georgas.

Heading to Becker, Minnesota with Kent, New Orleans, Louisiana with Anderson, Rancho Cucamonga, California with Nance, and Niagara Falls, Ontario with Georgas, Joey got to experience the women’s lives outside of mansions, helicopters, and tropical bodies of water, and even meet their families. Because of his exposure to so many varying locales, Bachelor fans have just one burning question: Where does Joey live?

Contrary to popular belief, Joey has lived in three places that could not be more different from each other.

Where is Joey from, and where does he currently reside?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Joey currently works as a Lifestyle and Experience Ambassador at Kukuiula Development Co LLC, and has been since July of 2022. In this role, Joey is responsible for “building relationships with members, as well as guests, that will inspire engagement with the various activities available within the club and throughout the island of Kauai,” with these activities consisting of tennis, pickleball, hiking, and beyond. This seems right up his alley!

Because Kukuiula Development Co LLC is located in Koloa, Hawaii, it’s safe to say that Joey lives there as well, however, he has not always been a Hawaii resident…

Joey was born and raised in Royersford, Pennsylvania, remaining in his home state for college as well. He attended West Chester University of Pennsylvania from 2013 to 2017, where he served as a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA), and the tennis team. He took to Instagram during his final semester to announce his big move to Hawaii, sharing with his friends and family, “It’s official. After graduation I will be moving to Hawaii to be the Head Tennis Pro at Makai 🎾 #ComeVisit.”

While he lived in Hawaii from 2016 to 2020, Joey moved to Nashville, Tennessee to pursue a career in sales at Comdata and Paylocity as well, however, he returned to the Aloha State in 2022, where it is assumed he still currently resides (when he is not filming The Bachelor, of course).

Because of their shared love for Hawaii, could Rachel Nance ultimately secure the final rose — as well as a stunning Neil Lane engagement ring — at the end of The Bachelor season 28? She did secure a spot in the top three, after all.

To find out for yourself — and to see what the “unprecedented ending” to Joey’s journey will entail — catch brand new episodes of the beloved competition series every Monday evening on ABC.