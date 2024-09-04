The internet is made of far more idiots than it is thinking people with brains, and never is that more clear than on X, the nitwit network of choice.

Comment sections on X spew toxic waste like a New Jersey Superfund site, and the trolls are never quite so irate as they are every time Stephen King opens his mouth. Something about the widely published author just seems to rub the right the wrong way, and this time it took but three simple words to stir the online ogres into a frenzy.

All in response to a tweet from lamentable leech Lori Love, a fringe political figure who’s desperate pursuit of relevance landed her on King’s social media. She went to X to ask the masses “where has Joe Biden been for the last 16 days?,” a question King was quick to answer. His succinct response — “doing his job” — didn’t jive with Love’s intended attack, unfortunately, which prompted a horde of MAGA mouthpieces to clap back.

Their attempted arguments don’t hold much water, more’s the pity, since they left sense behind a good eight years ago. So when people complain that Biden spends too much time on vacation, or whine that he isn’t chained to his desk, they seem to forget that they’re inviting comparisons. And those comparisons are damning.

We’ll skip right over the fact that these are the same people who claim Biden is running the country into the ground, and thus they should be pleased that he’s far from the Oval Office, and instead zero in on the primary response. Dozens of people piled onto King’s tweet, claiming that Biden spends far too much time on vacation, and far too little time working.

Its true that Biden spends less time than a typical president in the Oval Office, but that doesn’t mean he stops working the moment he exits the White House. He’s just a fan of working on the road, which has led the current president to spend an average of nearly 70 days a year away from Pennsylvania Avenue. He frequently works while away, however, something his predecessor rarely did.

Biden is known to take calls, attend press conferences, and even sign vital paperwork while away from the White House, which makes his stints of travel far more productive than those enjoyed by Trump. The orange man, on the other hand, spent most of his away time golfing and cavorting about, enjoying right around 380 vacation days out of his 1,461 day term. Biden is set to surpass that number in his own four-year stint, but there’s another vital difference between the two.

Biden isn’t enriching himself on his vacation days. Trump, who frequently traveled to his own properties for his time away, did. He fed into his own bank account by residing at Trump-owned properties across his four years in office, something that often required his retinue to likewise rack up high bills in gilded Trump halls.

Biden, meanwhile, is leaving the White House but taking briefings, holding press conferences, and fielding calls from world leaders. Sure, he could spend more time in office, but wouldn’t that allow him to further that terrifying Biden agenda the right is so scared of? Wouldn’t it be better for these ghouls if he never returned to office, and simply left things alone while he sunned his papery skin at a beach somewhere?

The fact of the matter is there’s nothing Biden can do that will satisfy his detractors. They’d be furious if he was extremely attentive and starkly visible working from the Oval Office, and they’d be just as furious if he was hitting the golf courses like a tarnished billionaire. There’s no winning with the MAGA crowd, so why should the man even try? He’s a lame duck president anyway, his future in politics is nearing an end, and he’s officially in his “no f*cks given” era. Its a good look, if you ask me.

