Did Donald Trump just admit the 2020 election wasn’t ‘stolen’ from him and he lost to Joe Biden?

Donald Trump is renowned for his inability to accept any kind of defeat. Heck, the tragically deluded Satsuma refuses to accept anything that doesn’t portray him as the perfect human specimen. The fool thinks he’s a superpowered god with a body chiseled from stone, but the reality is he looks like a potato someone dropped in a hot bath.

Trump’s most repeated delusional claim is that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him because the whole thing was rigged, as he couldn’t possibly have lost the popular vote. He loves an excuse and has no legitimate basis for believing that other than having far too high an opinion of himself, which is a feat in itself for someone with the IQ of a pebble.

However, in a recent public appearance, Trump (plagued by his inability to shut up) inadvertently admitted he lost the 2020 election fairly, saying of Joe Biden, “And he beat us by a whisker. It was a terrible thing.” Of course, the bitter clown couldn’t simply leave it at that and said, “they used COVID to cheat,” whatever that meant. Basically, Trump’s mask slipped. He admitted defeat, and then he backtracked with his usual nonsensical bitterness.

WOW!!! Donald Trump just ADMITTED that he lost the 2020 election “And he beat us by a whisker. It was a terrible thing.” He conned all of these MAGA lunatics into believing his lies just for him to admit it wasn’t stolen. HA! pic.twitter.com/zpEiTEnRBO — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) August 31, 2024

X users responded in their droves from both sides of the political spectrum, with those who dislike Trump and those who inexplicably persist in supporting the lying, childish, petty sack of lard all having their say on the matter.

Many couldn’t believe Trump finally admitted defeat.

“OMG HE MESSED UP HE ADMITTED THE CON!!!!!”

Another outlined the fate of many who blindly follow him, lamenting how “people went to jail because they believed his lies.”

Others pointed out that Trump’s definition of “by a whisker” was severely flawed, with one writing, “Losing by 7 million popular votes and 74 electoral votes is not a whisker, it’s’ the whole damn cat.”

Some people pointed out that Trump followed up his admission of defeat by saying Biden “used COVID to cheat,” meaning it wasn’t actually an admission of a fair loss at all.

“He literally just said they used COVID to cheat… Were you not paying attention?”

Not exactly an admission, but for a man who can’t a single word of truth, this was definitely an upgrade.

Of course, plenty of brainwashed Trump cultists had their say, too, and as usual, they found no flaws in their orange gravy boat, agreeing that “Trump won.. Joe Biden cheated,” and even going as far as to attack Harry Disson, a Democrat supporter who posted the video, with threats of deportation once Trump was back in the White House. What all these responses have in common is that they come with the expected lack of reasoning and logic associated with dimwitted MAGAs.

But time to address the elephant in the room — what is bringing forth these glitchy moments of honesty from Mr. Trump? The overdue acceptance of the past or the fear of the future that is just months away?

