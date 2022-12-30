Where is Andrew Tate from originally?

Media personality, a former kickboxer, and quite possibly, one of the most despised men on the internet Andrew Tate has been all over the news following his recent arrest in Romania, as a consequence of his clap-back video to Greta Thunberg. However whacky it may sound, he got into a social media quarrel with the 19-year-old social activist and was promptly arrested upon inadvertently disclosing his location, allegedly via the pizza boxes visible in the video.

At the time of his arrest, Tate was in Romania, where he had been living since 2017. The reality show star was detained for 24 hours in relation to allegations of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime unit related to his webcam studio. Prior to his arrest, Tate’s villa in Romania had already been raided once, in April 2022, following an alert by the U.S. embassy, which claimed that an American woman might be held at the property. Two women were found at his property and both claimed to be held against their will. Since then, the media personality and his brother have been under the keen eye of authorities, even though they were released after the first raid.

Allegedly, the reason why Tate moved to Romania, derives from the country’s laws regarding sexual misconduct and the levity of sexual crimes. Prior to his relocation to the Southeast European country, Tate had been living in the United Kingdom.

But where is this controversial personality originally from, after all?

Where was Andrew Tate born?

Image via Andrew Tate/Twitter

Although not much is known about Andrew Tate’s personal life, including his age, the Internet celebrity is actually originally from the United States, although he grew up in the United Kingdom for most of his life.

Andrew Tate was born sometime in Washington D.C. during 1985-1986 — the date has never been confirmed. He was born to an African-American father, Emory Tate, who was a chess International Master, and a British mother. After moving around from a young age from Chicago to Indiana, Tate relocated to the United Kingdom following his parents’ divorce. In the U.K., Tate was raised as a Christian in Luton, his mother’s hometown, and he started his kickboxing career in Britain.

In England, Tate also pursued a life in stardom as a guest on the British reality show, Big Brother, but he was removed from the show just after six days when a video of Tate hitting a woman with a belt resurfaced, even though both parties agreed it happened consensually. After that, Tate participated in several tournaments across the U.S. and the U.K., with his dual citizenship.

Regardless of his birthplace, or the country where he grew up, Tate had been living in Romania for five years, where he joined the Romanian Orthodox Church. In October 2022, however, the kickboxer announced that he had converted to Islam upon being spotted praying at a mosque in Dubai.