Where is Francesca Farago from ‘Too Hot To Handle’ season 1 now?

It’s been three years since season one of Too Hot To Handle aired on Netflix and the show’s breakout stars have been busy—especially Francesca Farago, who played a bit of a villain in season one until she fell for Harry Jowsey. After splitting the prize money with the rest of that cast, the pair dated for a year after the show before breaking up in 2021.

Since then, Francesca has been dedicated to working on her swimsuit brand, Farago the Lable, and appearing on other Netflix reality shows like Love is Blind and Perfect Match.

She actually began promoting her swimsuit brand on Too Hot To Handle, but the brand has grown thanks to her reality TV and social media platforms. She drops new designs frequently and the brand’s Instagram page has more than 140 thousand followers.

Farago appeared in season one of Love is Blind: After the Altar as Damian’s date to a party where his ex-fiancé confronted her. The pair didn’t date for very long, though they did give their relationship another try on season one of Perfect Match.

Perfect Match paired up Netflix reality show alumni to try and find their other half. Throughout the course of the show, Francesca couples up with Abbey from Twenty-Somethings Austin, Damian, and Dom Gabriel from The Mole. She also stirred up some drama on the show and received a lot of backlash which she addressed on The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall’s podcast Viall Files. She shared the negative experience that she had on the show and how uncomfortable she had been with a lot of its details.

In between podcast appearances and stirring the pot on Netflix‘s latest reality shows, Farago is very active on TikTok and has been sharing her day-to-day life attending events, and hanging out with her fiancé.

Francesca met TikToker Jesse Sullivan on a Queer Creators panel in 2021 and the pair have been dating for a little over a year. They often collaborate on TikToks with Sullivan’s child Arlo, and got engaged in April 2023.

Farago has become very active on TikTok and Instagram, amassing more than 3 million followers on each. She shared after her time on Perfect Match that she likely won’t appear on any more reality shows anytime soon, but fans can keep up with her, her upcoming wedding, and her family life via her social media.