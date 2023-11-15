Where is Patrick Dempsey from and where does he live now?

Where he began life, where he lives now, and where he likes to relax.

Patrick Dempsey has been in the public eye for a long time now, but surprisingly, it seems like fans don’t know everything there is to know about him yet.

While some may contest his election as People Magazine‘s Sexiest Man Alive, there’s no denying that the actor has charisma, quickly gathering the attention of everyone who comes across his face on screen. Of course, those who have been following Dempsey’s career closely are likely to also have gathered some information about his personal life — it’s normal, folks are curious — but some details may have escaped them, especially those related to his life before fame.

Some say that to truly understand someone you have to know where they came from, which is why Dempsey’s fans are naturally curious about where he was born and grew up.

Where was Patrick Dempsey born?

Patrick Dempsey is originally from Lewiston, Maine. His family moved around quite a bit during the actor’s childhood and teen years, though, which is why he ended up growing up with his sisters in Buckfield and Turner (also in Maine). Sometime during his high school years, the family moved to Houston, where they lived for a while.

While his younger years were spent in Maine, at some point Dempsey decided to change things up. Like most folks who make a name for themselves in the film and TV industry, he left his home state in pursuit of something better and bigger.

Where does Patrick Dempsey live now?

At some point during their relationship, Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink acquired a house in Malibu, California, where they lived until 2015. In that year they sold up and relocated to another house in the same city, where they reside to this day.

It appears that Dempsey also has property near Jacksonville, Texas. This seems to be a house on the shore of Lake Jacksonville, close to where his partner grew up.

While there’s no harm in knowing in what city or state celebrities live in, it’s best not to know too much, so as to not invade their privacy. Dempsey may be in the public eye, but that doesn’t give us the right to know everything.