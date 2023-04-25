The 1991 action film Backdraft was celebrated for its practical effects, a feature that remains notable even 30 years later. Directed by Ron Howard, the thriller used tangible sets to create realistic explosions and flames to suit its plot, which – unlike its standout effects – was criticized for not being as well thought out as the flames. The story follows two firefighter brothers who must overcome their own personal rivalry in order to capture a pyromaniac who is creating some spectacularly explosive —and murderous — fires all over Chicago.

While the plot might be considered predictably over the top by some (not this author, I love the drama), Backdraft was a legitimate blockbuster, spawning a Universal Studios attraction and a 2019 sequel. It’s obvious it made an impression on audiences, and some of that impact can be attributed to its cast, filled with big names and character actors.

A lot can change in 30 years, but many of these actors have continued to carve out celebrated careers in Hollywood long after the success of Backdraft. Let’s take a look at what the cast has done since.

Kurt Russell as Lieutenant Stephen “Bull” McCaffrey

In Backdraft, Kurt Russell plays the older of the two firefighter brothers, and is incredibly dedicated to his job, though sometimes to the detriment of his loved ones. Russell has been acting since childhood and hasn’t stopped; one big role after Backdraft was Colonel Jack O’Neil in 1994’s sci-fi classic Stargate. His most critically-acclaimed work would come in 2004 with the sports movie Miracle. Like many big name actors, Russell has found his way into the MCU and starred in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as Ego, Peter Quill’s Celestial father and the film’s antagonist. Additionally, Russell has become a favorite of Quentin Tarantino’s and has been in several of the director’s films, most recently 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Russell resides in Canada with his longtime partner, actress Goldie Hawn.

William Baldwin as Brian McCaffrey

William Baldwin plays the younger of the McCaffrey firefighting brothers, and though inexperienced, he wishes to discover the arsonist’s identity and prove to his sibling he has what it takes to become a firefighter like their late father. Baldwin is a member of the acting Baldwin family, along with his brothers Alec, Daniel, and Stephen. After Backdraft, he enjoyed a number of starring roles in big-budget films like 1993’s Sliver and 1999’s Virus. Baldwin then moved to more television roles and supporting parts in indie films like The Squid and the Whale in 2005. Out of the Baldwins, William has taken on a large variety of gigs, including portraying Batman in the animated Justice League: Crisis of Two Earths. Most recently, he appeared in the 2022 horror film Candyland.

Robert De Niro as Inspector Donald “Shadow” Rimgale

Robert De Niro plays a fire investigator and veteran firefighter in Backdraft, who takes Brian on as his assistant. De Niro has been a huge presence in Hollywood for decades and continued to act in dramas in the years immediately after Backdraft; he made his directorial debut shortly after the movie with the 1993 film A Bronx Tale. More recently, he’s been enjoying his legacy status in critically-acclaimed roles like Bernie Madoff in the HBO series The Wizard of Lies, Frank Sheeran in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, and as talk show host Murray Franklin in Joker. De Niro has also showed off his humorous side with a recurring appearance on Saturday Night Live as Trump lawyer Robert Mueller.

Donald Sutherland as Ronald Bartel

Donald Sutherland chillingly portrays a serial arsonist who helps the investigation team pursue the culprit while in prison for his own crimes. Sutherland began his acting career in the early ’60s in British film and TV roles before transitioning to Hollywood’s entertainment industry. After Backdraft, he played Reverend Monroe in the Civil War epic Cold Mountain, and Mr. Bennet in Pride & Prejudice. Sutherland is known for having a distinctive voice and in recent years, he’s lent his vocal talents to companies like Delta Airlines by providing voiceovers. Fans of The Hunger Games films may recognize him as the antagonist President Snow, a role he portrayed in all four chapters. Sutherland continues to act, sometimes with his children, actors Kiefer, Rossif, and Angus Sutherland.

Jennifer Jason Leigh as Jennifer Vaitkus

Jennifer Jason Leigh plays Brian’s ex-girlfriend, who works as the assistant of Chicago City Council alderman Marty Swayzak, who is at odds with the firefighters. Leigh’s career was on the rise when she was in Backdraft, and her 1992 film Single White Female was a surprise hit, bringing her to the attention of a mainstream audience. In 1995, she continued her streak of acclaimed roles in Georgia as Sadie Flood, the bitter, younger sister of singer Mare Winningham. More recently, she was in Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight and starred in the show Atypical, which she also produced.

Scott Glenn as John “Axe” Adcox

Renowned character actor Scott Glenn plays firefighter John Adcox, who is, in true twist-ending fashion, ultimately revealed to be the arsonist in Backdraft. Glenn’s career was picking up when Backdraft premiered, and many of his iconic roles happened during this time period. In 1991, he played FBI agent Clarice Sterling’s boss Jack Crawford in Silence of the Lambs and Commander Bart Mancuso in The Hunt for Red October. In the 2000s and 2010s, he played CIA Director Ezra Kramer in The Bourne Ultimatum and The Bourne Legacy, but Marvel fans may know him as Stick in the series Daredevil.

Rebecca De Mornay as Helen McCaffrey

Rebecca De Mornay plays Stephen’s estranged wife Helen in Backdraft. Although her breakthrough role came in 1983 with Risky Business, she continued to act in both film and television. After Backdraft, De Mornay appeared in the 1992 film The Hand That Rocks the Cradle and starred in the 1995 film Never Talk to Strangers, which she also executive produced. Some of her other notable roles include Cissy Yost in the HBO series John From Cincinnati and Penelope Decker in Lucifer. Most recently, De Mornay played the role of Trish Walker’s disparaging mother in the Marvel series Jessica Jones.

J.T. Walsh as Martin “Marty” Swayzak

J.T. Walsh plays the shady Chicago City Council alderman Marty Swayzak, and his unethical budget cuts end up leading to multiple firefighter deaths in the film. Unfortunately, Walsh passed away in 1998 from a heart attack at 54 years old. Known for his strong character acting, he mostly played villainous roles like Swayzak, with other notable parts including John Ehrlichman, the first advisor to realize President Nixon was breaking the law in 1995’s Nixon, and as the main antagonist (facing off against Backdraft co-star Kurt Russell) in 1997’s Breakdown. He was posthumously credited for his role as Big Bob in 1998’s Pleasantville.