Who are Chance Perdomo’s parents?

Chance Perdomo, the rising TV star who appeared in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and more recently in the Amazon Prime spinoff of The Boys called Gen V, passed away at 27 following a fatal motorcycle accident on March 29. His death sparked interest in his short life, and while people mourn him they’re curious about him as well, including wanting to know who his parents are. Read on to find out.

Here’s the statement his public relations rep shared: “On behalf of the family and his representatives, it is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the untimely passing of Chance Perdomo as a result of a motorcycle accident.”

Let’s take a look back at this bright talent who was taken from us much to soon. Perdomo was born on Oct. 19, 1996 in Los Angeles. He moved to England when he was young, and was raised in Southampton. He had dual citizenship to both countries. His father was a man named Hugo Perdomo. Hugo is from Guatemala, and he is a musician. His mother is Anya Perdomo, and she is a British actress.

Chance’s parents supported him creatively as he grew up and fostered his own passion for the arts and entertainment. He showed talent at a young age and his parents supported and guided him in that endeavor. His breakthrough came in 2018 when he was cast in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. That show was based on an Archie comic book of the same name.

He played a warlock named Ambrose Spellman and impressed audiences with his easy charm and obvious talent. He also appeared in the BBC Three movie Killed by My Debt, which earned him a British Academy Television Award that same year. In Gen V, he played a character named Andre Anderson. In a retrospective from Variety, he talked about his character’s narrative arc.

“I think Andre’s journey is one from weakness to strength,” Perdomo said. “There’s an adage that says, if you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything. And I think he’s quite numb in his life and he’ll fall for anything.” Perdomo also had high hopes for Andre in the show’s second season.

Perdomo said he wanted Andre to “explore ways to be able to optimize the usage of his powers so that he can do the bare minimum for maximum effect, because there’s no world in which he can’t use his powers, but he has to find a way to be able to find a nice balance.”

As for his personal life, we don’t know a bunch because he liked to keep that private, but there are rumors he dated actress Tati Gabrielle.