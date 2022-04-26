Who has Amber Heard dated? Her full dating and marriage timeline.

Here's a brief history of Amber Heard's dating history before and after she married Depp, including a rumored threesome with Elon Musk.

The ongoing Amber Heard/Johnny Depp defamation trial has been full of twists and turns, but one thing is for certain – the two former lovebirds don’t seem to hold much of a candle for each other anymore.

The stars of Aquaman and Pirates of the Caribbean were only married for 15 months before they divorced in August of 2016. Both of them moved on to other relationships, despite their entanglement making its way through the courts over the years.

We’ve already examined Depp’s dating history, now it’s time to take a look at Heard’s.

Tasya Van Ree – 2008 to 2012

Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

Around the time that Heard’s career started getting some heat with appearances in the movies Never Back Down and Pineapple Express, she dated photographer Tasya Van Ree.

The couple had a reportedly tumultuous relationship and were in a domestic partnership before gay marriage was legal in the United States. While they broke it off in 2012, they still remain close.

Johnny Depp – 2012 to 2016

Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images

Depp and Heard famously met on the set of The Rum Diary in 2011 and started a relationship shortly after. Depp called her “slim” and she called him “Steve,” which are nicknames from one of the pair’s fave movies To Have and Have Not.

The good times were short and the bad times? Well, they’re being played out in court for the whole world to see.

Cara Delevingne – 2016

Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for RBC

Heard and Delevingne (top left) have long been rumored as a couple even if the pair has never confirmed a relationship to the public. There are reports that Heard had an affair with Delevingne during her marriage to Depp, however.

Similar reports claim that the pair had a threesome with Elon Musk. Which brings us to:

Elon Musk – 2016 to 2018

Photo by Pool / Getty Images

These two met on the set of the movie Machete Kills in 2013. They remained friends but things reportedly heated up when Heard finalized her divorce from Depp in 2016.

Musk had just divorced his wife Talulah Riley and was single at the time, so the timing worked out well for both of them. Musk pursued Heard handily, but she was initially not interested. He also offered to provide her with around-the-clock security when she was thinking about getting a restraining order against Depp.

Heard shared a photo of the two in 2017 on her Instagram page with her hand on Musk and red lipstick marks on his cheek.

The pair broke up in August of 2017. Musk said it was due to their demanding work schedules. Heard said she wanted to stay quiet about the whole thing.

“Being in the public eye means having to explain yourself to so many people, so much of the time. In this case, I’d like to remain more quiet. Although we have broken up, Elon and I care deeply for one another and remain close. Thank you for the continued support, respect, and privacy during these difficult, very human times.”

Vito Schnabel – 2018

Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for New York Academy of Art

There’s not much known about Heard’s relationship with art dealer Schnabel except that the two couldn’t quite get over their distance issues. They dated for less than a year.

Schnabel has been linked with a bevy of young actresses over the years, including Heidi Klum, Demi Moore, Liv Tyler and Elle Macpherson.

Bianca Butti – 2020 to 2021

Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Butti and Heard were first spotted together in January of 2020 and then again at the L.A. Women’s March. Butti was frequently seen with Heard outside of the courtroom where the pair would walk hand in hand.

Unfortunately, like many of Heard’s other relationships, the two broke up because of the distance. Amber was also filming Aquaman 2 at the time in addition to getting a baby daughter via a surrogate.

Heard is currently believed to be single.