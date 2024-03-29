Who is 50 Cent dating?

One of the kings of rap in the early 2000s was 50 Cent, releasing hits like “Candy Shop,” “Hate It or Love It” and “In Da Club.” But, is he still in the club looking for his future Mrs. Jackson?

50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson III, is a global superstar who not only entertains as a rapper and actor, he also remains busy behind the scenes as a producer and entrepreneur. And when he’s not in his professional lanes, he’s kicking it with his longtime girlfriend, Jamira Lanes, who goes by the moniker “Cuban Link.”

Cuban Link is a former model, fitness trainer, and business owner. According to her Instagram, she has CUBANFIT, an athletic lifestyle and clothing line, and she also promotes Total Life Changes — a vitamin and nutrition company. According to a write-up from PEOPLE, Lanes started as a model in 2016 and signed with Wilhelmina Models, working on campaigns with the likes of Puma and Nike. But, she ultimately left the traditional modeling world to focus on her brand and become a certified athletic trainer.

At the time of this writing, Cuban Link has 1.8 million followers on Instagram and just under 300 thousand on TikTok.

50 Cent and Cuban Link first made their relationship public in 2019 when they attended the premiere of Power season 6 together, the outlet shared. It’s unclear when they started dating.

Fast forward five years and they still — more or less — keep their relationship out of the limelight. Their social media channels don’t feature their significant other, and their online presence together is minimal. But, PEOPLE asked 50 Cent about a part of his book, Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter, where he mentioned that he and Lanes made vision boards to strengthen their relationship.

“For 30 days, I [told her], ‘Send me a picture of something you want,'” 50 Cent told the outlet. “Then after the 30 days, I did the same. At the end of it, we put the two vision boards together and talked about the things that don’t match up. It sparked conversations that we probably wouldn’t have gotten to randomly, and it was easier for us to express it because it’s so early.”

It’s not like they never bring up the other on social media. For example, Cuban Link posted a video in 2021 of herself having a go at an old photo of a very thin 50 Cent, who didn’t have his usual muscular physique to play the role of Deon in 2011’s All Things Fall Apart.

After sharing four laughing emojis, she wrote in the caption: “I’m out the house after this one !! #sorrybabyhadtodoit.” Take a look: