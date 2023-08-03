Ahn Bo-hyun is a name K-pop fans might be hearing more often after it was confirmed that he’s dating BLACKPINK star, Jisoo. The two were spotted outside of the singer’s residence covered in face masks, and both their agencies confirmed that the relationship is legitimate, not just rumors and hearsay.

While most fans shared excitement about the latest chapter in Jisoo’s life, there might be some who have no idea who Bo-hyun is. So who is this South Korean celebrity, and what is he known for, aside from the fact he’s dating a member of one of South Korea’s biggest K-pop groups?

Who is Ahn Bo-hyun?

Bo-hyun is an emerging South Korean actor, born in Busan, South Korea. He’s mostly known for his roles in 2020’s Itaewon Class and 2023’s See You in My 19th Life. Bo-hyun started his career in 2014 when he appeared on the TV series Golden Cross. Since then, he was involved in three films, with a fourth one on the way, and over 20 shows.

Asides from acting, he also hosted the 2020 MBC Entertainment Awards and 2022’s The Backpacker Chef, and was a cast member for the 2022 web series, Young Actors’ Retreat and You Go To Sydney. Bo-hyun has a few accolades under his belt, such as “Best New Actor” at the MBC Drama Awards 2020 for his role in Kairos. He was also nominated for “Best New Actor” for his role in Itaewon Class during 2020’s Baeksang Arts Award and 2021’s APAN Star Awards.

Outside of his acting career, Bo-hyun has done some philanthropy work. My Daily reported that the actor donated 528 boxes of sanitary products to the G Foundation for World Menstruation Day for vulnerable women. Yonhap News also reported that he was named an Honorary Marine Police Officer in 2021 for the Namhae Regional Coast Guard.

Bo-hyun may be an emerging actor in South Korea, but he has made a name for himself throughout the early parts of his career. He will be starring in more movie and TV dramas very soon, so fingers crossed he’ll still be recognised for his talents, and not just who he’s dating.