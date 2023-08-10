Who is Alana Hadid, half-sister of Bella Hadid?

Copenhagen Fashion Week has unveiled the newest fashion from womenswear brand Saks Potts, showcasing their FW23 collection — as well as introducing another Hadid sibling to the world. Alana Hadid was the first model to walk during the Saks Potts showcase, wearing a cropped jacket and a sequined maxi skirt.

Alana Hadid’s appearance on the catwalk has surprised many people who had previously thought that there were but three Hadid children in the fashion industry. Thanks to Yolanda Hadid’s tenure on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the Dutch-American former model’s three children became stars in their own right, as they were frequently featured on the show. All three children have worked as models for huge fashion labels.

Who is Alana Hadid?

Yolanda Hadid and former husband Mohamed Hadid share daughters Jelena “Gigi” (born 1995), Isabella “Bella” (born 1996), and son Anwar (born 1999). Prior to his marriage to Yolanda, Palestinian-American real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid was married to Mary Butler, with whom he shares two daughters, Alana (born 1985) and Marielle (born 1980).

Alana is a fashion designer based in New York City, and it was her designer’s expertise, rather than her modeling chops, that nabbed Alana several previous collaborations with fashion designers — notably, she collaborated with Lou & Grey for a collection in 2016.

After her appearance in Copenhagen, Alana confirmed that the show was her debut as a runway model. On Instagram, the designer told her followers “my first runway!” and thanked Saks Potts for the opportunity, making for a “Core memory made in Denmark.” Judging by Alana’s joyful experience working as a model — and her family connections to the industry — this may be the first of many.