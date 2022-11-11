Who is Alba Baptista? Everything we know about Chris Evans’ new girlfriend

Chris Evans’ dating life has become very public recently with the news that he is dating actress Alba Baptista.

According to People magazine, Evans and Baptista have been dating for over a year. Their relationship has only recently become public knowledge thanks to some snooping on Instagram, with a pumpkin of all things being the straw which broke the camel’s back.

Who is Alba Baptista?

Image: Netflix

Baptista is a Portuguese actress who was introduced to United States audiences through the Netflix fantasy series Warrior Nun, which is based off a cult classic comic series by American manga artist Ben Dunn.

The 25 year-old Baptista is a polyglot, capable of speaking English, Portuguese, Spanish, and German. Baptista recently starred in arthouse circuit favorite Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, with her supporting role in the film her first English-language film credit. Baptista also just saw the second season of her Warrior Nun series released on Netflix, with it likely to gain traction as her relationship with Evans becomes tabloid fodder.

Although Baptista is well-known in her native Portugal, she is looking to become a big star in the United States. One of her next roles will be in the thriller flick Borderline where she will star alongside Samara Weaving. It’s only a matter time now before she gets the fancast treatment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Warrior Nun is currently available to stream on Netflix.