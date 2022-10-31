Chris Evans and Alba Batista dating rumors intensify because of a pumpkin

As the spookiest day of the year comes to a close and all of our favorite celebrities strut their stuff in their costumes, one last Halloween-themed photo has come to the attention of the internet at large, posted by two separate accounts – Chris Evans, and Elsa Baptista – mother of Evans’ rumored girlfriend Alba Baptista.

The observation was shared to pop culture curation Instagram @deuxmoi, which in its own description says nothing it posts should necessarily be treated as fact, so treat revelation with a healthy few grains of salt. That being said, in this case, we can really just put two and two together. At the very least, it’s certainly got the r/deuxmoi subreddit in a bit of a tizzy.

Credit: @deuxmoi / Instagram

Rumors around the Evans/Baptista pairing have been swirling since earlier this year, as celebrity Instagram sleuths, who we can only picture as Charlie Day in that infamous It’s Only Sunny in Philadelphia pinboard meme, unpacked the timeline around which Evans and Baptista began following each other and their families on the platform – per The Daily Mail.

There was also some speculation around geography, with rumors swirling about that the pair linked up in Europe when Evans was filming The Grey Man and she was filming Warrior Nun, though neither production location overlapped.

Alba Baptista, 25, is a Portuguese actress currently best known for her role in two seasons of the Netflix series Warrior Nun, while Chris Evans, 40, likely needs little to no introduction for his tenure as the MCU’s first Captain America, Steve Rogers.