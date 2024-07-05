Barron William Trump is the youngest child of former president Donald Trump and his only child with his third and current wife, Melania Trump. Unlike his older siblings, Trump has remained out of the spotlight and refrained from participating in his father’s political career. Some might say this is due to his age, as he just turned 18 in March. Whatever the reason, the youngest Trump has always been an enigma to the public. But an alleged woman is claiming to have been romantically involved with Barron Trump at some point.

Who is Barron Trump’s girlfriend?

Currently, it doesn’t look like Trump is seeing anyone. However, a TikToker named Maddie came out with the claim that she dated the youngest Trump while they were both in school. While she didn’t specify what school she was referring to, in the video posted to her account @maddatitude, she clarified in a comment that it was Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School, one of many prestigious schools that Trump has attended.

Maddie only had good things to say about Trump in her TikTok, claiming, “I went to school with Barron Trump, and he was my first bf. When Trump was elected, he brought the entire class to the White House.” The video was made in 2020 but resurfaced this year after Trump graduated high school.

Although the rest of Maddie’s claims are all alleged, the anecdote about Trump inviting his class to the White House after his father’s election is true. In 2017, Barron Trump invited his entire fifth grade class on a field trip to the White House to celebrate his father.

Maddie shared some pictures of herself and Barron together to prove her claims were fact. When asked about his personality, she showered him with compliments, stating that he was very sweet and even called him a ‘lil shy boy.’ Another commenter corroborated Maddie’s story, commenting that they went to the same school as both Maddie and Trump, as well as doubling down on Maddie’s praises for Trump.

Why did Barron Trump and his alleged girlfriend break up?

Maddie also shared the reason for her and Barron Trump’s alleged breakup in her TikTok. Many commenters speculated on the reason for the split, but it wasn’t because of any conflicts or disagreements. Instead, she stated that Trump went to Florida for the summer and they decided to end their romance. Trump, who often steers clear of the public eye, has not confirmed or denied these claims.

