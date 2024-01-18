Who is Billie Joe Armstrong’s wife, Adrienne Armstrong?

Green Day’s first new album in nearly four years releases this January 19, reminding everyone with ears that the rock band never goes out of style.

Saviors is slated for release on Jan. 19, 2024, following 2020’s Father of All Motherf***ers. The album’s release, paired with the recent revamping of one of Green Day’s most well-known songs, rocketed the longstanding band back to relevance in an instant. “American Idiot” was always a diss-track aimed at American presidents, the new version is just made for the modern age, and — love it or hate it — it certainly sparked conversations.

Even more chatter is sure to follow the release of the band’s 14th studio album, which will also mark more than 35 years of the band’s contributions to music. Through the vast majority of his time as the group’s lead vocalist, Billie Joe Armstong’s wife, Adrienne Armstrong, has been a steadfast force by his side. The pair married back in 1990, only three years after the band formed, and by 1994 they were expecting their first child. She’s been there through nearly everything, standing by Armstrong through a hugely successful but tumultuous career, and somehow still found time to raise little rock stars of her own.

Who is Adrienne Armstrong?

The Armstrongs went from married couple to parents quickly, after Adrienne discovered her pregnancy with their first child a single day after they tied the knot. By the following Spring, the pair were parents to Joseph Marciano “Joey” Armstrong, who went on to become the drummer for punk rock’s SWMRS, following in his father’s musical footsteps. The duo’s second son, Jakob Danger Armstrong, was born a few years later, and likewise followed the family music tradition. He’s a guitarist and singer/songwriter, just like his dad, and plays with Mt. Eddy.

There’s far more to Armstrong than the family she created with the Green Day frontman, of course. Sister to professional skateboarder Steve Nesser, Armstrong has always been a powerful woman. She’s the co-owner of Adeline Records, which she started with her husband, along with Adeline Street and Atomic Garden. Adeline Street, a fashion line, leans into Armstrong’s longstanding love for eclectic style. She’s been vital to each of the business’s development, growth, and maintenance over the years, and she’s a driving force behind their success — and the success of her famous family.