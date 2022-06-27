“F*ck America” – Green Day frontman renounces US citizenship over Roe vs Wade decision

More celebrities have expressed their disappointment and frustration towards the Supreme Court of the United States, as Roe vs. Wade was overturned. And while some directed their frustration toward the judges who made the decision or anti-abortion supporters, Green Day‘s lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong expressed his anger towards America as a country.

Armstrong told concert attendees in London during their “Hella Mega Tour” that he will be renouncing his US citizenship after the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe vs. Wade. He described America as a “fucking miserable excuse for a country” after everything the country had to deal with.

“Fuck America, I’m fucking renouncing my citizenship. I’m fucking coming here. There’s just too much fucking stupid in the world to go back to that miserable fucking excuse for a country. Oh, I’m not kidding. You’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”

According to concertgoers on Twitter, Green Day opened their London Tour with “American Idiot”, which they described as “fitting” due to recent political events in the US.

Green Day opening with American Idiot in London tonight just hit right today pic.twitter.com/XUqbLSFe7x — Charlotte Tobitt (@CharlotteTobitt) June 24, 2022

Green Day open their Hella Mega Tour set in London with ‘American Idiot’ 🙌 pic.twitter.com/JT2nC56DO7 — Rock Sound (@rocksound) June 24, 2022

Fans showed support for Green Day after conservatives were offended by the lead singer’s comments. Fans knew that Armstrong was vocal about these issues for a long time, especially since his song “American Idiot” addressed his frustrations nearly 20 years ago.

Green Day literally released an album criticizing the Bush administration



Sang American Idiot while calling America Fascist



How are they surprised https://t.co/fuWjLezoGf — Bohemian Alex (@Bohemian_Xing) June 26, 2022

Billie Joe Armstrong is trending because weird ass conservatives are upset that the man in a band who dropped the album “American Idiot” almost 20 years ago still has the same opinion on America.



So do you guys just not have any comprehension skills or? — kodie 🖤🤍💜 (@kodieshmodie) June 26, 2022

I saw Green Day right after the 2016 election and they said ‘THIS ONE GOES OUT TO OUR NEW PRESIDENT’ then played American idiot, same energy https://t.co/HL6u4dzka7 — Benjamin Berg (@bergywergy3030) June 26, 2022

billie joe armstrong and green day released american idiot over 20 years ago which was just a big middle finger to america and conservatives in the year of 2022 are just now acting shocked that he hates america y'all are so behind — deacy | jonathan byers defender (@sleepy_catz) June 26, 2022

If you think that it's "just" Roe being overturned that has made Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day "renounce" his citizenship then you haven't paid attention to Green Day their entire fuckin career. Especially during and after American Idiot. They made a whole musical about it. pic.twitter.com/I0alNtLrlI — Drew (@JustRollinOn86) June 26, 2022

Green Day is one of many other musicians that were vocal against the Supreme Court ruling. Artists such as P!nk, Olivia Rodrigo, and Megan Thee Stallion voiced out their anger, frustration, and disappointment towards the Supreme Court’s decision.

Roe vs Wade was overturned by SCOTUS on June 24, 2022, giving each of the 50 states the ability to ban abortions without government interference. According to Politico, only 21 states like California, New York, and Florida, will most likely make abortions legal in their states, while 13 states made the medical procedure illegal due to trigger laws.