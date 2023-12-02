Who is Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin’s fiance?

For many millennials, Macaulay Culkin is an underrated national treasure. From his boyhood roles in Home Alone and My Girl to his brief independent work as an adult, it is about time that the actor has gotten his due. And he did, with the moment becoming all the more iconic because he had his special someone in attendance, cheering him on.

In 2023, the pop culture icon received it when he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Catherine O’Hara, his onscreen other from Home Alone, spoke warmly about her costar as he took to the podium for his speech. Culkin was accompanied by two of his siblings, but the most significant person in attendance was his fiance, Brenda Song. The two reportedly got engaged in 2022 and have two children together. During his speech, Culkin gave his partner an emotional tribute that brought many to tears.

“You’re not only the best woman I’ve ever known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known. You’ve given me just all my purpose, you’ve given me family and after the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favorite people.”

Though the two try to stay out of the limelight to live their lives privately, both have become recognizable faces in their respective arenas.

Who is Brenda Song?

Screengrab via YouTube

While Culkin was blazing a trail on the big screen in his youth, Song did the same on the Disney Channel. The performer started modeling at only 6 years old and quickly turned her attention to acting. Though she had many roles at that point, her big break came in the Disney series, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. The series starred the famous twins Dylan and Cole Sprouse as two brothers living in the Tipton Hotel suite. For her part, Song played London Tipton, the spoiled daughter of the hotel’s owner. Also starring Disney Channel star, Ashley Tisdale, the series was a jumping-off point for many actors early in their careers.

Song has mainly stuck to television with roles in Station 19, Scandal, and Superstore. She also lends her voice to many animated projects. But it was in David Fincher’s 2010 dark biopic, The Social Network, where the actor truly played a character that was the complete opposite of her usual roles. Written by legendary wordsmith, Aaron Sorkin, and scored by Fincher’s frequent collaborators Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the film was no ordinary biopic.

Firing on all cylinders, it was a dark indictment of the creator of Facebook that gets increasingly relevant as time goes on and had Song in the substantial role of Christy, Eduardo Saverin’s (Andrew Garfield) unstable girlfriend. First meeting Eduardo when Facebook was getting off the ground, Christy’s increasing paranoia and jealousy soon put added pressure on her boyfriend, who is getting ousted from the company. Sometimes comedic and oftentimes terrifying, Song’s performance in the film was one for the books.

Though she keeps her ventures lowkey presently, she has been part of some integral entries in pop culture, primarily Scandal, Hulu’s Dollface, and featuring in the lauded horror video game The Quarry in 2022.