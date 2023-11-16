How old was Macaulay Culkin when he starred in the first ‘Home Alone?’

If you’re like the rest of the world, then you’re feeling exceptionally old after discovering that the 1990 Christmas classic Home Alone was originally released 33 years ago today. So I don’t know about you, but I need a little time to process that information.

And if the ever-popular holiday film turning 33 wasn’t enough of a glowing shock to the system, folks might be even more flabbergasted to learn that star Macaulay Culkin is now 43-years-old, and has two children of his own with fiancée Brenda Song. As horrifying as getting older might seem, it appears that Culkin has taken it in stride, and even made a gut-busting joke on his 40th birthday a few years back, tweeting: “Hey guys, wanna feel old? I’m 40. You’re welcome.”

Flashing forward to now, Home Alone’s jaw-dropping anniversary has inspired long-time fans to poke and prod in regards to various questions about the holiday staple. That being said, the biggest question being asked — which should come as no surprise — pertains to how old Culkin was while filming the movie.

How old was Culkin in Home Alone?

Image via 20th Century Fox

Now, it’s quite obvious that Culkin was fairly young in the first Home Alone, so it shouldn’t be a major shock to learn that the NYC-born actor was only 10-years-old when he starred in the hit holiday extravaganza. Interestingly, Culkin’s character Kevin McCallister is actually supposed to be 8-years-old, meaning Culkin in real-life was 2 years older than the character he portrayed.

From there, Culkin went on to reprise his role as Kevin in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, when he was 12-years-old. Despite his young age at the time, there’s simply no denying how impactful Home Alone proved to be, and how memorable Culkin’s performance truly was.