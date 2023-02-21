Who is Briley Hussey? All about the new wife of country artist Marcus King

Country music fans have been happy to learn that Marcus King, the lead singer and guitarist for The Marcus King Band and the performer behind 2020’s smash hit, Grammy-nominated album El Dorado, has gotten married to his girlfriend, Briley Hussey.

However, while King is a big name in the music industry, many may not know who Briley Hussey is. But if you’re keen to learn more about the paramour of country music’s newest big star, here is everything you need to know about her.

Who is Briley Hussey?

Briley Hussey is 31 years old and is most known for her work as an influencer, specifically on TikTok. On her account, kidsmealsupreme, Hussey has 58.6K followers, and her videos have 3.5 million likes. She mostly posts about fashion, products, and music videos.

Hussey is also a singer, having sung the national anthem at many sporting events around the North Carolina area, including Grainger Stadium in 2017 and also before a Donald Trump campaign rally in 2015.

She has released several songs as singles, including 2017’s “XO,” 2019’s “Yellow,” and “TOXIC” in 2021. While none of these songs were big hits like those released by her now-husband Marcus King, they have over 1000 plays each on Spotify, and “Yellow” has over 10,000 plays.

How did Briley Hussey meet Marcus King?

In an interview with People magazine, King explained how he met Briley. After telling the publication that “I fell in love, hard!”, He explains that

“She waltzed up on my bus like she owned it, and I was taken with her sweet southern drawl. She asked to connect to the Bluetooth, blared Linda Ronstadt and Aretha Franklin, and we sang and danced till it was time for the bus to leave. I told her the next morning to quit her job and marry me instead.”

In the same interview, Hussey talks about how she got her nickname and how it played a massive role in the couple’s ceremony.

“Marcus has called me ‘little bird’ since the night we met, so during our ceremony, Leah Blevins will be performing her song ‘Little Bird’ that starts out with the lyrics, ‘We got married on a Sunday.'”

The pair announced their engagement on Feb 26th, 2022, when Hussey made an Instagram post showing the moment King popped the question with the caption “mrs. king sure has a nice ring to it.”