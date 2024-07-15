Who is Carlos Alcaraz’s girlfriend?

Carlos Alcaraz, or Carlitos as he is affectionally called by friends and fans, is tennis’ brightest young star.

Recommended Videos

The 21-year-old has had an insane last few years, becoming the youngest person ever to top the ATP Rankings and winning his first Grand Slam, the US Open, in 2022, then continuing to set new records and conquer more titles as he added two Wimbledon championships and one Roland-Garros win to his name in the last two years. He is now the youngest man to win majors on clay, grass, and hard court.

Tennis stardom usually comes with worldwide fame and, naturally, a rising interest in the Spaniard’s life away from the tennis court.

Is Carlos Alcaraz in a relationship?

Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Image

Alcaraz is not publicly dating anyone at the time of writing. He was previously linked to fellow Spanish tennis player Maria Gonzalez Gimenez, but in February 2023, the four-time Grand Slam champion told Vogue he’d been single for 18 months, and that the tennis lifestyle had made it hard to maintain long-lasting romantic relationships.

“It’s complicated, never staying in one place. It’s hard to find the person who can share things with you if you’re always in different parts of the world.”

Still, as most men his age, he’s now looking to change this scenario. Alcaraz told The Times in June ahead of his fantastic Wimbledon run that he was “looking for someone,” but doubled down on the inconvenience of constant traveling in that quest.

Also like most 21-year-olds, Carlitos is still living in Spain with his mom, dad, older brother, and two younger brothers, who have always been unwavering supporters of his tennis career. He might be a ranking-leading tennis champion, but Carlos Alcaraz is still very much entering the phase in his life where anything can happen.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy