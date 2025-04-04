Who is Christina Fulton, the mother of Nicolas Cage’s 34-year-old son, Weston Coppola Cage?

In his 61 years on Earth, actor Nicolas Cage has been married five times — once only for four days – and has four children out of his marriages. But he also has a son, 34-year-old Weston Coppola Cage, with his ex-girlfriend, actress Christina Fulton whom he dated from 1988 to 1991.

While the exact details of how the two met are not known, they were spotted together for the first time at a fundraiser for presidential candidate Michael Dukakis held at The Palette Club in Los Angeles in October 1988. Fulton gave birth to their son, Weston, on Dec. 26, 1990, but by 1991, the two had gone their separate ways, with the reason behind their split as obscure as what had brought them together.

What presence has Christina Fulton held in Weston Cage’s life?

Since then, Fulton — who has played roles in films like Bran Stoker’s Dracula, Lucinda’s Spell, Snake Eyes, etc — has mainly interacted with Cage through lawsuits. In 2009, she sued her ex-husband for the first time for an amount of $13 million, alleging that he wouldn’t let her keep his Hollywood home as he had promised her. But by 2011, they two settled the case, as reported by CBS News. Currently, she is hosting the online show Playing It Forward that conducts interviews with social change leaders.

Fast-forward to February 2025, where Fulton sued Cage for the second time — apparently miffed about the fact that he kept bailing out their son (who she also sued in this lawsuit) from jail and drank alcohol with him despite knowing his substance abuse history. While the lawsuit held Cage responsible for many such incidents, the focus was on the April 2024 attack on Fulton where Weston flew into a rage and assaulted her using deadly force. She alleged that it was Cage’s fault as he had not take steps to “prevent Weston from committing acts of violence and harming others” nor did he provide him the necessary psychiatric help. The case was resolved in April 2025, with Weston only getting two years of mental health diversion program.

The nature of Weston’s upbringing is unclear — whether he lived and grew up with Cage or Fulton (though there is the perception that the actor played a big role in his upbringing) and if there ever was a battle for custody. But it is evident that he has been estranged from his mother for quite some time now. Post the judge’s ruling, he threw not-so-subtle shade at his mother in an lengthy and rather cryptic Instagram post where he claimed that the “jealous, unintelligent or baneful don’t know me” and how he will soon be free of “toxic people.”

Though he has assured that he has made progress in life and will continue to do so, his positive developments don’t include apologizing to his mother and even showing any remorse for attacking her, as shared by Fulton after the hearing.

