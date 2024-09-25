Who is Connie Chung’s husband?

In the world of broadcast journalism, power couples are few and far between. But Connie Chung and Maury Povich have managed to defy the odds, maintaining a marriage that’s lasted over four decades. As Chung releases her new memoir, it’s the perfect opportunity to take a closer look at the man who’s been by her side through it all.

Born on January 17, 1939, in Washington D.C., Maurice Richard Povich comes from a family with ink in their veins. His father, Shirley Povich, was a renowned sportswriter for The Washington Post. Following in his father’s footsteps, albeit in a different medium, Maury pursued a career in television journalism after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 1962.

Povich cut his teeth as a reporter and sportscaster at WTTG in Washington D.C., where he would later co-host the daily talk show Panorama. This gig proved to be a turning point, not just for his career, but for his personal life as well. It was at WTTG that he first crossed paths with a young copy girl named Connie Chung.

From news to tabloid talk

Povich’s career trajectory took him through various news anchor positions across the country before landing him back in D.C. in the early ’80s. But it was his stint as the original host of the tabloid news show A Current Affair that catapulted him into the national spotlight.

In 1991, Povich made the leap to daytime television with The Maury Povich Show, later shortened to simply Maury. The show, which ran for an impressive 31 years until 2022, became infamous for its sensationalized content, particularly paternity tests. As much as us millennials hate to admit it, Povich’s catchphrase, “You are (are not) the father!” is forever cemented into the fabric of American pop culture.

The Chung-Povich love story

While Povich and Chung met early in their careers, their romance didn’t blossom immediately. They initially started a long-distance relationship that spanned seven years before finally tying the knot in 1984. Chung, ever the journalist, recalls in her memoir,

“I kind of knew he was gonna be The One, but I wasn’t going there and he wasn’t going there. We were both single and enjoying our freedom.”

Their relationship weathered the storms of competing careers and cross-country moves. At one point, Chung was based in Los Angeles while Povich was in Philadelphia. The distance led to a six-month “time-out,” which Chung now credits as a positive turning point in their relationship.

The secret to their longevity? According to Chung, it’s about maintaining individuality within the partnership. “I believe that you don’t have to be friends with all of his friends, and he doesn’t have to be friends with all of my friends,” she told Us Weekly. This philosophy of giving each other space while coming together for quality time seems to be the cornerstone of their enduring union.

Beyond the headlines

Even though Povich is best known for his messy tabloid talk show, there’s more to the man than paternity tests and scandalous revelations. He’s a father of three – two daughters from a previous marriage and a son, Matthew, whom he adopted with Chung in 1995.

In 2007, Povich founded the Flathead Beacon, a weekly newspaper covering Montana’s Flathead Valley, where he and Chung own a home. The paper transitioned to a digital-only format in 2023, showing Povich’s adaptability in the ever-changing media landscape.

Despite their different career paths — Chung sticking to hard-hitting journalism and Povich dabbling in less serious affairs — the couple has supported each other throughout the years. Chung writes in her book,

“Were it not for Maury, I could never have had the career I had. He has been my foundation, my support beam, my love, my partner in every way, for decades.”

In television, where relationships often fall victim to competing egos and demanding schedules, Chung and Povich have managed to create a partnership that’s stood the test of time. Fans can learn the detailed ins and outs of the couple’s journey in Connie: A Memoir, which is out now.

