Who is Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner’s boyfriend?

Everyone’s heard of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, but they wouldn’t have risen to the heights of social prominence without the influence of the Kardashian family’s matriarch: Kris Jenner. Despite being significantly overshadowed, particularly when compared to her daughters and their pursuits, the original Jenner-Kardashian matriarch played a pivotal role in propelling the family to the heights of the socialite hierarchy through her brilliant marketing strategies and carefully planned moves.

Before attaining her own fame, Kris’ name was often associated with her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian, an attorney renowned for his involvement in the “Dream Team” that represented O.J. Simpson during his trial. He was also the father of Kris’ first four children: Kourtney, Khloé, Kim, and Robert. Later on, as the family gained fame through their reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris was frequently shown alongside her former spouse Caitlyn Jenner on screen. The couple divorced in 2014 after 22 years together, and shared custody of the youngest members of the Kardashian clan: Kendall and Kylie Jenner. In more recent times, Kris is often seen hand-in-hand with Corey Gamble, but who is he?

Who is Kris Jenner’s boyfriend?

Gamble was born on November 10, 1980, in Atlanta, Georgia. The 42-year-old met Kris when he was 33 years old, while Jenner was 58, resulting in a 25-year age gap between the two. Fortunately, this age difference doesn’t appear to hinder their genuine love, especially considering the couple is now approaching a decade together.

The Kardashian matriarch crossed paths with Gamble by chance at the 40th birthday celebration of fashion designer Riccardo Tisci in Ibiza, Spain. At that time, Gamble was Justin Bieber‘s tour manager, and Jenner was going through a divorce with her former spouse. The exact moment when Kris and Gamble officially became a couple is not definitively known, but it wasn’t long before tabloids were buzzing with news of Kris’ new partner shortly after her separation in 2014.

Perhaps unknown to some, Gamble worked as a tour manager for Bieber right from the singer’s first debut, under the employment of entrepreneur Scooter Braun. Beyond his managerial roles, Gamble has also established a reputation as an entrepreneur involved in fashion and music. More recently, Corey introduced a new silk collection in collaboration with the high-end brand Dolce & Gabbana, receiving praise from Kris’ children on social media.

It didn’t take long for Gamble’s name to become a subject of interest. However, despite his connection to the Kardashians, his name has largely remained shrouded in mystery due to his preference for privacy and his low-key demeanor. Nevertheless, the entrepreneur frequently makes on-camera appearances alongside the Kardashian family and has become firmly associated with the famous multimillionaire clan.

At the moment, Gamble can be often seen walking hand-in-hand with Kris while on their numerous and varied European vacations, or alternatively, in his occasional cameo in The Kardashians.