Who is Cristin Milioti’s husband?

Every once in a while, Cristin Milioti sheds off her comedic cloak for more dramatic roles, but none have been as captivating as playing Sofia Falcone in The Penguin.

The powerful, ruthless character vying for control of Gotham’s criminal underworld is a minor character in DC Comics, and married Rocco Gigante as part of a larger scheme. Naturally, fans are now curious about Milioti’s relationship status. However, she’s notoriously private about her personal life, keeping a low profile on social media, with posts primarily focused on her career.

Is Cristin Milioti married?

While she’s been the lead in more than a few TV shows and movies, Cristin Milioti isn’t married. She has always kept her love life relatively low-key. In a world where everyone’s life feels like an open book thanks to social media, Cristin has managed to keep things under wraps. She’s known for maintaining a very low presence on social media, with only a handful of posts on Instagram. Even then, almost every post revolves around her career and professional projects.

What about past relationships?

In 2013, Milioti revealed to The New York Times that she was dating Jesse Hooker, an actor and furniture maker, and the son of Lorna Luft, which also made him the grandson of Hollywood icon, Judy Garland. The couple reportedly began dating in 2009 after being introduced by a mutual friend and made a few public appearances together, including attending the 27th Annual Lortel Award Nominations in 2012. At some point, there were even rumors of an engagement.

In 2014, she opened up about her relationship with Jesse and her ideal date while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter.

I’ve been in a relationship for five years, and we were introduced through a mutual friend… I’ve never been to Paris, so I would love to walk hand-in-hand in Paris but also with a glass of champagne on the streets. I would love that.

However, by 2015, it appears the couple had quietly gone their separate ways. Jesse Hooker has since moved on and is now married.

Is Cristin Milioti in a relationship?

As of now, Cristin Milioti hasn’t publicly confirmed any current relationships. From all available signs, Milioti seems to be single, or at least guarding her relationship status with the same discretion she applies to most aspects of her personal life. But honestly, does she really need to? Whether she’s single or in a relationship, married or not, what matters most is that she’s doing her thing—delivering stellar performances that keep us all hooked.

