Who is Doja Cats’s brother Raman Dlamini and why did their mother file a restraining order against him?

His name has risen from the pits of obscurity for all the wrong reasons.

Anyone still wondering where Doja Cat’s demons are might find answers in a restraining order filed against her brother, Raman Dlamini.

Dlamini, 30, was the lucky recipient of a restraining order in January 2023, filed by his mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer. The details are bleak, painting a gruesome picture of Dlamini’s behavior. When confronted on the subject, Dlamini’s response was bizarre.

The details of the restraining order against Doja Cat’s brother

#DojaCat has allegedly been physically and verbally abused by her brother. Her mom has filed a temporary restraining order against him. pic.twitter.com/LYrDS70Rwx — female rap supremacy (@fr_supremacy) January 18, 2024

Not much is known about Raman Dlamini, outside of the basics: He’s the older brother of one of the most successful performers on the planet, and he grew up with her and their mother in New York and California. His first major time in the spotlight came in early 2024 when news outlets uncovered the staggering details of a restraining order against him.

In the protective order filed by Sawyer, the mother of self-effacing potential icon Doja Cat (AKA: Amala Dlamini) and Raman, described some spectacularly heinous behavior on the part of her son. In addition to claims that he had “verbally assaulted” his sister in emotionally damaging ways and threatened to kill his mother, the paperwork states that Raman had previously physically attacked Amala, causing her “physical harm such as teeth being knocked out and bruises and lacerations.” The protective order filed against Raman was approved by a judge on behalf of Sawyer, pending a Jan. 31, 2024, hearing. According to NBC, this represents the second time since 2017 that Sawyer has filed for protection from her son.

The order won’t extend to Doja Cat unless she submits her own paperwork, as the judge pointed to “insufficient good cause” for Sawyer to file on her daughter’s behalf.

Page Six reports that Raman Dlamini was spotted by paparazzi on Jan. 18. When asked about the restraining order, he first claimed not to know who Doja Cat was, then stated that he hadn’t spoken with anyone involved in the proceedings in years.