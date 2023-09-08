Who is Emily Ratajkowski’s husband?

Emily Ratajkowski has always been willing to speak her mind. Since rising to fame a decade ago, the model and podcast host has made headlines for a number of different statements, the latest of which pertains to the divorce of celebrities Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. The day Jonas and Turner’s divorce was announced, Ratajkowski hopped on TikTok to address the stigma around getting divorced at a young age.

“So it seems that a lot of ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30,” she told her viewers.“ And as someone who got married at 26, has been separated for a little over a year, [and is] 32 — I have to tell you, I don’t think there’s anything better.” The statement led many to look into Ratajkowski’s own marital history, and who she was married to prior to her aforementioned separation.

Ratajkowski married Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2018. The couple mostly kept their relationship private, though they did reveal that they gave birth to a son named Sylvester on March 8, 2022. They separated in July of that year, and by September, the former was filing for divorce.

Bear-McClard is an actor and producer based out of New York. His father was an artist, his mother was a musician, and according to his uncle Peter McClard, he spent most of his youth in the New York art scene. “Sebastian was a great, totally New York-bred kid and spent his youth being dragged to cool art events, parties and surrounded by the hippest of the hip New York art scene in the 80s and 90s”, Peter told People Magazine.

@emrata personally i find it chic to be divorced by the age of 30 ♬ original sound – Emrata

Bear-McClard’s career really took off when he partnered with filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie to form the production company Elara Pictures. Bear-McClard produced the crime dramas that the Safdie brothers directed, Good Time (2017) and Uncut Gems (2019), with the latter being among the best-reviewed films of the year. More recently, he was listed as a producer on the acclaimed A24 comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022).

The producer’s career came to a screeching halt in March 2023, however, when he was accused by two women of sexual misconduct. According to Variety, Bear-McClard asked one of the women to perform a nude scene with an actor in front of several cast and crew members, despite her only being 17 years old.

“I was utterly stunned and felt terrified,” she wrote in an official statement. “My distress only worsened when out of nowhere, [an actor] whispered in my ear if ‘he could stick it in’ while the cameras rolled. I said ‘no.’” Bear-McClard was also accused of sending Instagram messages to a 15-year-old girl who had visited the set of Good Time. No formal charges have been brought against him.

Ratajkowski has talked about the joys of being separated from someone who made her unhappy on her High Low podcast. “My life feels really full,” she revealed. “Which has made dating really interesting and fun because I’m doing it for the experience, not because I’m looking for the next boyfriend. I’m just, like, enjoying myself.”