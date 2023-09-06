What is a ring camera and why are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner splitting up over it?

What does a Ring Camera have to do with Joe and Sophie?

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have taken to social media to announce the dissolution of their marriage after days of speculation that their relationship was on the rocks.

The pair have been together since 2019, and they’ve got two children together, so the end of their time together isn’t just a mark in their personal bond; it’s a new chapter of their lives as a family that will undeniably take some getting used to.

Major life events have marked Joe and Sophie’s time together as individuals and a couple, and they’ve experienced some brilliant highs together, but as every couple does, they’ve also faced troubles. Having children together will mean that they’ll always be in one another’s lives, whatever comes next, and their statement regarding their separation lends to the idea that they plan to navigate that with respect for one another.

Of course, with news of a celebrity couple splitting up comes reports from various sources, and one today has people wondering what a Ring Camera is, and why it’s coming up regarding Sophie and Joe.

Just what is a Ring Camera?

In recent years, the need for home security has skyrocketed; many people have Ring Cameras, doorbells, and alarm systems — and with good reason. They offer a level of protection that allows people to feel safe not just when they’re away from home but also when they’re in their homes.

Ring systems also have cameras and technology for checking on the safety and health of your pets when you’re away from home. With a long list of benefits of having a Ring Camera, there are also some you might not think of.

There are hilarious moments your camera might catch, funny videos of your kids playing in the yard, a mail carrier laughing at your Halloween decor that spooked them, and a plethora of opportunities to catch hilarious moments when you trigger the motion sensor amid day-to-day life. Some captures are heartwarming, heartfelt, and heartbreaking.

A news piece shared today states that a Ring Camera caught footage that solidified the end of his relationship with Sophie Turner. While no other details were shared, it goes without saying that it must have been a less-than-stellar set of circumstances.

TMZ shared the following statement regarding Joe’s finding the camera:

“Joe had access to a ring cam that he said captured Sophie saying and/or doing something that made him realize the marriage was over.”

The report came out around the same time as their statement regarding the end of their marriage.

Why are Joe and Sophie splitting up?

The joint statement by Joe and Sophie doesn’t make mention of the Ring Camera, which is to be expected, and it gives very little information as to what went down between them as a whole. As many celebrity couples who split do, they kept things cordial and respectful, explaining that it was a joint decision and asking for privacy not just for them as a couple but also for their children.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

News of a potential breakup first became public in the days before the official statement. Despite what will eventually become public, like statements about one partner liking to party more than the other and a ring camera video that made something official, there will be more pieces to this puzzle that fans aren’t ever made privy to — and rightfully so.

Their relationship may have been in the public eye because they’re public figures, but they don’t owe anyone anything regarding what happens next in their personal lives, separate and together.