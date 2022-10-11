Emily Ratajkowski follows in Madonna’s footsteps in coming out on TikTok

Emily Ratajkowski has come out as bisexual on TikTok, joining in a recent trend of celebrities sharing their pride on the platform in recent weeks.

After Madonna’s strange coming out video the previous day, Ratajowski has added herself to the list of celebrities coming out via the app. The actress and model stitched Shay Mitchell’s TikTok, which asked if those who identify as bisexual also happen to own a green velvet couch.

Ratajkowski’s TikTok didn’t feature her saying anything — a simple smirk said a thousand words. The video was liked 68,000 times during its first four hours and saw over 600 comments. As you can expect, the comments were overwhelmingly positive.

“W for the girls” read one of the top comments, as one of the 21st century’s biggest sex symbols came out. Ratajkowski has been one of the most well-known models and has been a big voice in discussions over women’s sexuality. An outspoken feminist, her view has always been that feminism and sexual freedom can coexist.

Ratajkowski recently became a mother, and many of her TikToks have involved her son who was born in 2021. The model divorced from her husband in July 2022 after alleging that former partner and father of their son Sebastian Bear-McClard had cheated on her.

Surprisingly, she’s also a former iCarly star. During the Nickelodeon series she’s revealed to be the girlfriend of Gibby of all people. Her most well-known acting role came a few years later in David Fincher’s Gone Girl, in which she played the mistress of the main character.