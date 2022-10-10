Madonna seemingly comes out as gay in a bizarre TikTok

Everyone in the LGBTQ+ community comes out on their own terms and in their own way, but Pop icon Madonna raised a few eyebrows today with a pretty peculiar TikTok in which she appears to pretty blatantly confirm she is gay.

The short clip sees Madonna holding a pair of bright pink underwear with the caption ‘If I miss, I’m gay’. Hard cutting away to a shot of a wastepaper basket, the singer seemingly throws the undies at a wastepaper basket and misses by a country mile. The camera cuts back to Madonna doing a half-hearted pirouette of sorts.

Take from that TikTok what you will, which is a little difficult to take seriously. Though, contextualizing Madonna’s highly publicized involvement and history as an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community over the course of her long career, we don’t think she would be one to trivialize being gay.

Then again, it is 2022, and as such, those of a queer orientation shouldn’t have to make a big elaborate justification of their sexual preferences when coming out to the world for fear of being persecuted for it. Maybe Madonna’s weird paper toss but with underwear is her weird way of not making a big deal about it, but confirming her preferences nonetheless.

But nonetheless, the bizarre TikTok is still causing some confusion — has anyone told Andrew Darnell, the guy she is ‘casually dating’, as recently as last month? Madonna has also had two failed marriages with Sean Penn and Guy Ritchie.

Regardless, Madonna has never been one to shy away from her queer side, having shared a kiss with Britney Spears at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, and again at Spears’ wedding in June this year.

Take the video with a grain of salt, or take it for what it is — Madonna missed the undie toss, so it looks like she’s gay. More power to you, Queen of Pop.