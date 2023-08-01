Who is Everly Carganilla and which movies did she star in before ‘Spy Kids: Armageddon?’

Spy Kids is getting yet another reboot. The child-friendly film franchise of the 00s is coming back, with a new spy family to protect us from Armageddon. With Robert Rodriguez back to direct, Spy Kids: Armageddon follows two new little spies as they discover their parents were hiding a lot more from them than just the location of the cookie jar.

Back in 2001, the first Spy Kids film hit our screens with Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino playing the Cortez parents leading a double life. They were raising their children, Juni and Carmen, played by Daryl Sabara and Alex PenaVega respectively, to one day follow in their footsteps, though with the children none the wiser. That is until Mom and Dad go missing.

The initial trilogy came out at the speedy rate of one a year, though the actors quickly outgrew their child roles, with PenaVega aged 15 in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over. She did make a guest appearance, along with Sabara, in the fourth film in 2011, Spy Kids 4-D: All The Time in the World, a 4D experience that focused on a new family. This last film did not have the success of the initial trilogy and future plans for the franchise were cancelled.

Now, more than a decade on from Rodriguez’s last Spy Kids film, we return once again to the universe with another family and two new spy kids. Finding a home on Netflix, Spy Kids: Armageddon was announced in 2021. This time in the role of the parents we have Shazam! actor Zachary Levi and Jane the Virgin actor Gina Rodriguez with two young actors taking on the role of Spy Kids. The daughter will be played by Everly Carganilla, but who is she and where have you seen her before?

Image via Netflix

Carganilla is a young up-and-coming actress who has been performing since before she could remember, her first role was reportedly when she was a baby. As fates would have it this role was actually that of baby Jane in Jane the Virgin whose star is now her on-screen mother in Spy Kids: Armageddon. She has since starred in a handful of projects across from some of Hollywood’s leading ladies including Sandra Oh in the Netflix series The Chair, Tiffany Haddish in the Apple TV+ series The Afterparty, and also across from Jennifer Garners and Jenna Ortega in Yes Day.

The latter project is probably the role she is best known for as she plays the daughter and younger sister to Garner and Ortega respectively in this family-friendly film. This is quite the resume for a nine-year-old actress so we cannot wait to see her in her next big outing in Spy Kids: Armageddon where the fate of the world’s technology is in her, and her brother’s, hands.

Spy Kids: Armageddon will land on Netflix on September 11.