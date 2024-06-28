Who is Freddie Highmore’s wife?

The term “child star” might suggest a celebrity whose personal life is the subject of much tabloid fodder, but that hasn’t exactly been the case for Freddie Highmore.

The actor, who had a breakout moment as the young star of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Spiderwick Chronicles, has sustained an illustrious career in Hollywood, even continuing his acting pursuits into adulthood as the lead actor in The Good Doctor.

During season four of that show — which follows a neurodivergent doctor at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital — Highmore’s character ties the knot with Lea Dilallo (played by Paige Spara). Given the success of the series, one can only wonder whether Highmore himself has experienced the same marital bliss off screen.

Who is Freddie Higmore’s wife?

Freddie Highmore has been married to Klarissa Munz since 2021. While details about Munz remain scarce, we do know that she is a web designer who reportedly attended the University of Cambridge, where she first met Highmore. Reports suggest that Munz was studying Theology and Religious Studies while Highmore undertook a degree in Spanish and Arabic, around the time he was filming the series Bates Motel.

Highmore prefers to keep the details of their relationship private, and his marriage only became known during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2021. Speaking with Kimmel, Highmore let slip that Munz is also from Britain, but didn’t reveal any other descriptors besides saying Munz is “a very wonderful woman.”

The actor did discuss the strangeness of the vocabulary around marriage, saying the term “married man” “sounds very old” and the phrase “my wife” “sounds very possessive.” Years later, in 2023, Highmore updated Kimmel on his marriage, saying the vocabulary is “a little odd still” but that Munz “got used to it sooner than me.”

Further updates about Highmore and Munz’s marriage might remain under wraps, since Highmore rarely posts his personal life on social media. In any case, many blessings to the happy couple!

