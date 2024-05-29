The 10 best Freddie Highmore movies and TV shows

Londoner Freddie Highmore has managed to turn a successful child acting career into the real deal.

The son of an actor Edward Highmore and a talent agent Sue Latimer, he was always bound to end up in the spotlight. Although he’s a well-regarded talent, Highmore doesn’t use much social media and prefers to let his performances do the talking, which is why making this list was a bit of a tricky endeavor.

With his stint in The Good Doctor coming to an end, we’re not sure what comes next for Highmore’s career. But, for now, we can look back on what he’s achieved so far with this list of the best Freddie Highmore movies and TV shows.

Bates Motel

This hugely popular psychological horror series is based on Psycho but set in the modern day and saw Highmore take on the role of Norman Bates. The show was well received during its first season, with each becoming progressively more beloved by critics and audiences alike, notably the stellar fourth season.

The popularity was helped by Highmore’s incredible performance, as well as those of his co-stars. Chilling yet compelling television, and a great watch if you’re a lover of seeing old stories have new life breathed into them.

The Good Doctor

Highmore plays the leading role of Dr Shaun Murphy in this much-loved medical drama, which is based on a South Korean series of the same name. Murphy is an autistic surgical resident at a fictional hospital, whose hiring caused waves.

As the series progresses Murphy builds relationships with those around him while progressing his career, and facing all the trials and tribulations that come alongside such a high-stress environment. Highmore earned a Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal of the doctor, and the show has given viewers some truly great moments.

Finding Neverland

Few tales have endured quite like J.M Barrie’s Peter Pan, which is constantly being reimagined and remade, and this fictionalized fantasy biographical film about how the playwright came to create that iconic story is good enough to be worthy of Pan’s legacy.

Highmore plays Peter Llewelyn Davies, for whom the famous boy who never grew up was named, and delivered such a good performance it led to Jonny Depp asking for him to be cast in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. A heartwarming and fun tale for all the family.

Toast

Another biographical film, this movie is based on the life of famous food writer Nigel Slater, who Highmore plays. The plot follows a young Slater as he competes with his stepmother for his father’s attention via elaborate, delicious meals, as well as the young food lover’s attempts to deal with the loss of his mother and his burgeoning attraction to men. Highmore’s performance is matched by one from Helena Bonham Carter, who portrays his rival. A fun watch with some decent laughs.

Five Children and It

E Nesbit’s Five Children and It is a classic of British children’s literature, and this adaptation does a great job of bringing the magical story to life on the big screen. Highmore plays Robert Butterworth, one of a group of siblings who have been sent off to live with their eccentric Uncle Albert in the countryside because of the war. While exploring, they find a magical creature (the titular “It”) who grants them wishes, but not everything is as it seems. This was one of Highmore’s first major roles and showcases his talent well.

The Spiderwick Chronicles

It can be tough to bring a beloved children’s fantasy story to life (cough, His Dark Materials, cough), but this adaptation of the famous book series of the same name did a great job, aided by Highmore’s exceptional performance as a pair of twins, Jarden and Simon.

The pair are brought to the eponymous Spiderwick Estate alongside their older sister Mallory after their mother inherits it, and Jared soon discovers that the place is home to several mythical creatures. However, it’s not all fairies and elves, as Jarden discovers when Simon is kidnapped by an evil, shape-shifting ogre.

The Journey

Few issues in Highmore’s native land are as contentious as the United Kingdom’s relationship with Ireland during The Troubles, and this film has two of the key players of that conflict at its heart. The Journey is a fictionalized account of how the loyalist Ian Paisley and IRA leader Martin McGuinness came to share a long car journey together, during which time the seeds of a peace deal were sewn. Highmore plays Jack, the driver who is taking the pair to an airport but is secretly an MI5 agent, looking to get the pair to talk. It’s a tough role, but he plays the part well.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Tim Burton’s retelling of this classic Roald Dahl story might not have the same reputation as the Gene Wilder version, but it’s still a great watch with some brilliant performances, including that of Highmore as the titular Charlie. In the film, Charlie wins a golden ticket for a private tour of the secretive Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, where he and his grandfather encounter some truly wondrous sights. Child actors don’t always pull it out of the bag, but Highmore did here.

Two Brothers

Highmore is brilliant in this wonderful tale about two tiger cubs who are separated from their parents before being reunited with them nearly a year later. Charming and beautifully shot, the production used around 30 tigers for filming. Highmore plays Raoul, a young boy who befriends the tigers and advocates for their freedom. An interesting movie, especially in a world of bad CGI.

Tour de Pharmacy

When it comes to mockumentaries Andy Samberg almost never misses, and this hilarious take on doping in cycling is another laugh-a-minute masterpiece. The film lurches from ridiculous joke to ridiculous joke yet continues to be incredibly funny, even as things become more and more absurd.

Highmore plays French cyclist Adrian Baton, who we eventually discover is actually a woman pretending to be a man so that she can compete at the highest level of the sport. Yes, you read that correctly, and yes, Highmore kills it.

