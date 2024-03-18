Very few K-pop idols willingly share their love interests or relationships with the public. At this point, we’re aware that public scrutiny holds far more weight on idols’ shoulders than announcing their relationship to fans. Surprisingly enough, IU is not one of the idols who falls under societal pressure to hide her beau.

Until this moment, IU has maintained a relatively low profile regarding her relationships and involvements. After all, she’s been directly affected by the high standards prevalent in K-pop, involving both the loss of close friends, as well as her own struggles with her physical health. It is quite understandable that she’s maintained a more protective attitude toward herself and her loved ones — but if there is something that makes IU stand out, it is her ability to be a complete badass in the face of bigotry.

In 2022, IU openly and candidly shared with fans that she was taken, and similarly, her partner has gloated constantly about being the man who stole IU’s heart — after all, she deserves nothing less than someone utterly obsessed with her. But who is IU’s boyfriend?

Is IU dating?

via Bazaar and Kakao M

Yes, IU is dating, and she’s been in a relationship with Lee Jong Suk for over two years. While IU is undeniably the biggest solo act in South Korea (and abroad), Lee Jong Suk’s name is also well-known throughout Korea. Born in Yongin, South Korea in 1989, Jong-Suk is an acclaimed actor and model, known for titles like the 2017 series While You Were Sleeping and the 2022 drama Big Mouth. Despite never co-starring in a series together, IU and Jong Suk shared the screen in 2012 for six months as hosts of the Inkigayo music show.

In fact, their friendship dates back to 2012 when they were nothing but colleagues. According to Lifestyleasia, their relationship started out rocky, and they often found themselves in disagreements but kept in touch over the years. “We talked about everything we have been holding back,” he said, “now, she’s one of my few close friends.”

Once their relationship was revealed to the public, both IU and Jong-Suk were met with an overwhelmingly positive response, which prompted the actor to express his gratitude for receiving such a loving response from fans — which is a highly unusual response concerning idols and actors dating. In that same letter, Jong-Suk also candidly shared that his connection to IU started when they were merely colleagues, but there was always something missing in his life.

“At the time, I was moving on with my life. However, there was always a part of my heart that belonged to her. It was strange, indeed. I think you would all understand it if I put it this way; She was like Kang Dan-I to me.

Right now, Jong-Suk doesn’t appear to have any special projects coming up, however, IU will be heading to the stage as part of her 2024 tour. Perhaps some lucky South Korean fans will be able to spot a certain infatuated actor in the crowd on the Seoul dates.