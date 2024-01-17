When do the concert tickets for IU’s world tour go on sale?

From the moment we noticed IU‘s new pink hair, we sensed that something was brewing. In the K-pop world, a new hair color means a comeback, and IU lived up to expectations. Not only is the K-Pop princess reclaiming her spot on the charts, but she is also embarking on a new world tour.

While we thoroughly enjoyed IU’s presence on the silver screen, where she rightfully earned all the attention she deserved, her return to music was inevitable. As the most successful K-pop soloist in South Korea, the anticipation for new music was shared by every Korean citizen and Western fan alike, and IU delivered since in the first half of the year, we can expect not just one new album but an entire world tour.

We have already gone over the countries where she will be performing, but what truly matters now is securing these IU tickets. On that note, here’s everything you need to know in order to prepare yourself to spend a hefty buck.

Where to buy tickets for IU’s world tour?

【2024 IU H.E.R. World Tour Concert】



SEOUL ➫ 2024.03.02-03 / 2024.03.09-10

YOKOHAMA ➫ 2024.03.23-24

TAIPEI ➫ 2024.04.06-07

SINGAPORE ➫ 2024.04.20-21

JAKARTA ➫ 2024.04.27-28

HONG KONG ➫ 2024.05.25-26

MANILA➫ 2024.06.01

KUALA LUMPUR ➫ 2024.06.08-09

LONDON ➫ 2024.06.21… pic.twitter.com/qVO1KCq1Ox — 아이유(IU) (@_IUofficial) January 16, 2024

Unsurprisingly, you’ll be able to purchase tickets for each of IU’s concerts on the designated ticketing websites for each country. If you’re in the U.S., it’s almost 99% guaranteed that the tickets will be available on Ticketmaster. However, there is no confirmed date or time for when the tickets will go on sale.

At the same time, we must all remember that the tour starts on March 2 in Seoul, and surely the tickets will need to be available on their designated platforms well before that date. Ultimately, it’s a matter of time before Kakao Entertainment announces when and where to get the tickets. Unlike Stray Kids or ATEEZ, whose tours are expected to start later in 2024, IU’s tour is closer than ever, and the opportunities to save up for the concert are slimming.

