IU’s U.S. World Tour dates, confirmed

Honestly, where should I even begin? We’re all going poor in 2024. Stray Kids is (allegedly) going on tour, ATEEZ is confirmedly going on a tour, and now IU is also joining the roster of K-Pop musicians visiting fans worldwide. Yes, you heard me right — IU is returning to the big stage.
The South Korean pop princess turns everything she touches into gold. As the only solo act capable of going head-to-head with BTS in the South Korean charts, IU’s enormous influence is no joke. You can imagine that upon hearing we would be able to experience her velvet-smooth sweet voice live, our brains all but started steaming.
After the high success of Broker, a South Korean film chosen to compete for the Palm d’Or in 2022, IU has mostly focused on her acting career. However, her last musical comeback happened in 2021, and we’re delighted to announce her return to music and stages all over the world.
Which countries is IU going to on the world tour?
IU’s upcoming “H.E.R.” world tour will span 12 countries, commencing as early as March and concluding in August. This marks her return to the stage since her 2019 Love, Poem tour, which comprised 15 shows, all held in Asia. Without further ado, here are the precise dates and countries where you’ll have the opportunity to witness IU in all her beautiful glory:
- March 2024
March 2: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome
March 3: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome
March 9: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome
March 10: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome
March 23: Yokohama, Japan, Yokohama Arena
March 24: Yokohama, Japan, Yokohama Arena
- April 2024
April 6: Taipei, Taiwan, Taipei Arena
April 7: Taipei, Taiwan, Taipei Arena
April 20: Singapore, Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium
April 21: Singapore, Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium
April 27: Jakarta, Indonesia, ICE BSD Hall 5-6
April 28: Jakarta, Indonesia, ICE BSD Hall 5-6
- May 2024
May 25: Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Arena
May 26: Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Arena
- June 2024
June 1: Manila, the Philippines, Philippine Arena
June 8: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Axiata Arena
June 9: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Axiata Arena
June 21: London, United Kingdom, OVO Arena Wembley
June 23: Berlin, Germany, Mercedes-Benz Arena
June 29: Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Challenger Hall 1
June 30: Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Challenger Hall 1
- July 2024
July 6: Osaka, Japan, Asue Arena Osaka
July 7: Osaka, Japan, Asue Arena Osaka
July 15: Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center
July 19: Atlanta, Georgia, State Farm Arena
July 22: Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
July 25: Rosemont, Illinois, Allstate Arena
July 30: Oakland, California, Oakland Arena
- August 2024
August 2: Los Angeles, California, Kia Forum
Although her visit to certain regions, such as Europe, will be brief, it will also mark the first opportunity for many European fans to see IU live. This tour aims to promote her upcoming album, expected to be released in the first half of 2024.
As of now, fans can already sense the excitement surrounding her upcoming single, “Love Wins,” set to be released on January 24, with the music video featuring none other than V from BTS. Hopefully, her album will also feature many more welcoming surprises.