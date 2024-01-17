IU’s U.S. World Tour dates, confirmed

Honestly, where should I even begin? We’re all going poor in 2024. Stray Kids is (allegedly) going on tour, ATEEZ is confirmedly going on a tour, and now IU is also joining the roster of K-Pop musicians visiting fans worldwide. Yes, you heard me right — IU is returning to the big stage.

The South Korean pop princess turns everything she touches into gold. As the only solo act capable of going head-to-head with BTS in the South Korean charts, IU’s enormous influence is no joke. You can imagine that upon hearing we would be able to experience her velvet-smooth sweet voice live, our brains all but started steaming.

After the high success of Broker, a South Korean film chosen to compete for the Palm d’Or in 2022, IU has mostly focused on her acting career. However, her last musical comeback happened in 2021, and we’re delighted to announce her return to music and stages all over the world.

Which countries is IU going to on the world tour?

via Kakao Entertainment

IU’s upcoming “H.E.R.” world tour will span 12 countries, commencing as early as March and concluding in August. This marks her return to the stage since her 2019 Love, Poem tour, which comprised 15 shows, all held in Asia. Without further ado, here are the precise dates and countries where you’ll have the opportunity to witness IU in all her beautiful glory:

March 2024

March 2: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

March 3: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

March 9: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

March 10: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

March 23: Yokohama, Japan, Yokohama Arena

March 24: Yokohama, Japan, Yokohama Arena

April 6: Taipei, Taiwan, Taipei Arena

April 7: Taipei, Taiwan, Taipei Arena

April 20: Singapore, Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 21: Singapore, Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27: Jakarta, Indonesia, ICE BSD Hall 5-6

April 28: Jakarta, Indonesia, ICE BSD Hall 5-6

May 25: Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Arena

May 26: Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Arena

June 1: Manila, the Philippines, Philippine Arena

June 8: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Axiata Arena

June 9: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Axiata Arena

June 21: London, United Kingdom, OVO Arena Wembley

June 23: Berlin, Germany, Mercedes-Benz Arena

June 29: Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Challenger Hall 1

June 30: Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Challenger Hall 1

July 6: Osaka, Japan, Asue Arena Osaka

July 7: Osaka, Japan, Asue Arena Osaka

July 15: Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center

July 19: Atlanta, Georgia, State Farm Arena

July 22: Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

July 25: Rosemont, Illinois, Allstate Arena

July 30: Oakland, California, Oakland Arena

August 2: Los Angeles, California, Kia Forum

Although her visit to certain regions, such as Europe, will be brief, it will also mark the first opportunity for many European fans to see IU live. This tour aims to promote her upcoming album, expected to be released in the first half of 2024.

As of now, fans can already sense the excitement surrounding her upcoming single, “Love Wins,” set to be released on January 24, with the music video featuring none other than V from BTS. Hopefully, her album will also feature many more welcoming surprises.